Albemarle, NC

Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Aug. 2-8, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Joseph Gregory Deese (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts (F), at 201 South Second Street, Albemarle, on 8/2/2022. Cedric Edwana-james Cole (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), 2) Fail Register Sex...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
CBS 17

‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted: Mooresville vape shop armed robbery suspect

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed robbery suspect who held Mooresville vape shop employees at gunpoint is being sought, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the incident on Sunday at the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape store at the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Employees told police a man entered the store […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are searching for a burglar whom they said was scared off by a homeowner. Authorities said that before the suspect broke into the house on Audubon Drive, he posed as a delivery man at a neighbor’s house. When that neighbor answered the door, he went on to the next house pretending to have a delivery mix-up.
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 24-year-old Gastonia resident Davonte Everett will serve over 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. In July […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man arrested after breaking into High Point auto shop Sunday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a robbery at Precision Tune on South Main Street Sunday. Jimmy E. Hughes, 49, was detained by officers as he attempted to leave the building. Officers discovered that he was in possession of stolen items from the business. Hughes was...
HIGH POINT, NC
Stanly News & Press

Sheriff’s Office purchases four metal detectors to help bolster elementary school security

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office has found a way to increase security at schools this year. Sheriff Jeff Crisco, a Republican who has been sheriff since 2019 and is seeking re-election this November against Democrat Davara Ponds, said he has a vested interest in the school system, as four of his six grandchildren are enrolled in Stanly County Schools.
STANLY COUNTY, NC

