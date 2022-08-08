Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Aug. 2-8, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Joseph Gregory Deese (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts (F), at 201 South Second Street, Albemarle, on 8/2/2022. Cedric Edwana-james Cole (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), 2) Fail Register Sex...
WBTV
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
No death penalty in case of wife accused of shooting, killing NC firefighter
SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her husband, a firefighter in the Seagrove community, will not face the death penalty. Heather Auman is accused of shooting MJ Auman at the end of June. Deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound and Auman was taken […]
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
Wanted: Mooresville vape shop armed robbery suspect
MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed robbery suspect who held Mooresville vape shop employees at gunpoint is being sought, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the incident on Sunday at the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape store at the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Employees told police a man entered the store […]
WXII 12
Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
WBTV
Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
Family of NC man fatally shot by police announce wrongful death lawsuit against ex-officer, police department
The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.
WBTV
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Union County Sheriff K-9 helps track down missing juvenile, deputies say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped track down a missing juvenile earlier this month, deputies said in a Facebook post. Deputies said they were called to a house to help find a juvenile who had been reported missing by his family. At the...
2 charged with meth, cocaine possession following East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman were allegedly caught with drugs following a traffic stop last week. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team received a complaint of drugs being sold from a vehicle in East Rockingham. Investigators reportedly found a vehicle matching the...
WXII 12
Forsyth County: Arrest made in deadly Clarios facility shooting between coworkers
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting between coworkers at the Clarios Manufacturing Facility in Kernersville. On Aug. 2, after 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the facility on Powering Progress Drive. There, a man, identified by family as...
WBTV
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Barry Green’s mugshot tells a story. He’s got a fresh wound on one swollen cheek. Both eyes are black; one also has fresh scars. His mouth appears to be swollen, his lips pursed at an uncomfortable angle. Green was arrested by deputies with...
61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are searching for a burglar whom they said was scared off by a homeowner. Authorities said that before the suspect broke into the house on Audubon Drive, he posed as a delivery man at a neighbor’s house. When that neighbor answered the door, he went on to the next house pretending to have a delivery mix-up.
Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced
GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 24-year-old Gastonia resident Davonte Everett will serve over 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. In July […]
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
wfmynews2.com
Man arrested after breaking into High Point auto shop Sunday
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a robbery at Precision Tune on South Main Street Sunday. Jimmy E. Hughes, 49, was detained by officers as he attempted to leave the building. Officers discovered that he was in possession of stolen items from the business. Hughes was...
Stanly News & Press
Sheriff’s Office purchases four metal detectors to help bolster elementary school security
The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office has found a way to increase security at schools this year. Sheriff Jeff Crisco, a Republican who has been sheriff since 2019 and is seeking re-election this November against Democrat Davara Ponds, said he has a vested interest in the school system, as four of his six grandchildren are enrolled in Stanly County Schools.
