Harris County, TX

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
KHOU

Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Sam Houston
KHOU

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
HOUSTON, TX
