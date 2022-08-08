Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Man shot during argument with another man at barbershop in southeast Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument at a southeast Harris County barbershop Wednesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported at the barbershop, located in the 4000 block of S. Sam Houston Pkwy E., near 288 and Scott Street.
Man stabbed by woman at gas station in east Harris County, deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
Houston police hope surveillance video will show what led to up deadly convenience store shooting
Police believe there is surveillance video, and once they can figure out what led up to the deadly shooting, they will let a grand jury determine any charges.
fox26houston.com
Houston driver charged with intoxicated assault in 3-vehicle crash that left man dead
HOUSTON - A driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Houston was intoxicated, police say. Leon Ledet, Jr., 53, was arrested and charged with intoxicated assault in connection to the three-vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 10700 block of Homestead Road.
Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says
HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
fox26houston.com
Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
Man accused of pointing gun at firefighters while stopped at light in Westchase
Kingsley Tian reportedly pointed a gun at two firefighters who were in an ambulance. When he was arrested, police said he made threatening remarks.
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
Former HPD officer acquitted in 2020 crash that killed 71-year-old in northeast Houston
Matthew Valdez's fate in a 71-year-old man's crash death wasn't decided by jurors, with a presiding justice executing a directed verdict.
'Little Red Robbing Hood' suspect wanted after holding up northwest Houston bank, FBI says
Investigators said the suspect walked into the bank, approached the counter, and presented a threatening note demanding cash.
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
fox26houston.com
Car burglar breaks into several vehicles in Kingwood stealing at least one gun
HOUSTON - Residents in one neighborhood are now in fear after a man broke into several cars in a Kingwood subdivision. According to police, most car burglars are hoping to find guns. If that’s the case, unfortunately, this thief got exactly what he was looking for. "That concerns me,"...
1 person killed in fiery crash on S. Sam Houston Parkway exit ramp in SW Houston, police say
Investigators said the vehicle caught on fire after crashing into a pole on the exit ramp of the South Sam Houston Parkway.
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
Pedestrian struck at Westheimer intersection for the second time this week, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Westheimer Road early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Westheimer near Hillcroft Ave. Police said the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when a car traveling westbound hit...
