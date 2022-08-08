Read full article on original website
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 10, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Hey, arts and crafts lovers, Sussex County is getting its first Michaels store
DIY enthusiasts will finally be able to unleash their inner creativity with Sussex County's first Michaels store slated to open this year. The nation's largest specialty retailer of arts and crafts is taking over the space left vacant after the 2020 closure of Bed Bath & Beyond in the Hampton Plaza, at 21 Hampton House Rd., Hampton.
Proposed homeless shelter in Flemington, NJ has people fuming
This is one of those moments that should make you stare deep into your soul. People in Flemington were expected to pack a public meeting Tuesday night over a proposed homeless shelter in a nice residential neighborhood. The house at 8 New York Ave. is owned by the Cavalry Episcopal...
Police Department Is Hiring
The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
This N.J. hospital canceled surgeries over alleged understaffing. Now it’s suing.
The alarming message came at 10 a.m. on a busy day in the operating room. The majority of the 70 scheduled surgeries at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center would have to be canceled, Jennifer O’Neill, its chief operating officer, learned one winter morning earlier this year.
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 25,994 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 9. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
N.J. hospital system reverses controversial plan to end on-site child care centers
After outcries over its plans to end on-site child care, Hackensack Meridian Health said Monday that it plans to continue the popular longtime service for its employees, although it may come with some changes. The health system announced the reversal weeks after first telling workers the centers would shut down...
NJ leaders stepping up to protect kids — Is your town on the list? (Opinion)
As I have discussed over the past few weeks, the fight is on to protect kids from the sexualized curriculum being pushed by the State Department of Education. As of July 22, we've identified 19 government entities who have pushed back either refusing to implement a program or forcing an "opt-in" for parents.
Give blood, get free gas: N.J. hospitals, Red Cross plead for donations
The American Red Cross announced this week that anyone who donates blood in the month of August will have a chance to win free gas for a year: a $6,000 value. The news comes as some hospitals have seen a blood shortage in recent months and several New Jersey health care centers are offering their own financial incentives to get people to donate blood or platelets.
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
Ex-N.J. school board member fires back at critics who campaigned to oust her
A former Cedar Grove school board member who resigned last week after residents campaigned for her removal says she was targeted because she pushed to make the school district more diverse and equitable. But the group that successfully pushed her out of office says her claim is “beyond laughable.”
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
Can progressive crime policies make NJ safer? Murphy nominee thinks so
TRENTON – After nearly six months on the job, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin was finally interviewed and endorsed for the position Monday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, final approval for the appointment will wait until October. Platkin, 35, a resident of Montclair, was advanced in an 8-2...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Murphy administration drives toward zero transportation emissions future with $10.8M investment
NEW JERSEY – Leveraging proceeds from New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), Governor Murphy has announced an additional $10.8 million investment to further protect residents, the environment and the economy from the worsening impacts of climate change. The latest round of proceeds will be...
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
Animal nonprofit seeks to provide funding to small shelters, rescue groups across N.J.
When Susan Janett found a dog “moaning in agony” in a dumpster earlier this summer, she was faced with a challenging decision to make. Janett is co-founder of Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch in Essex County, a nonprofit focused on “rescuing, rehabilitating broken souls, and rehoming relinquished pets with loving families,” according to its website.
