NBC Miami

Accuser Back on the Witness Stand in Hollywood Police Battery Trial

The alleged victim in a police battery trial, who went missing when it was his turn to be cross-examined, was back in a Broward County courtroom Wednesday. Raymond Schachner Jr. admitted to having difficulties remembering details of the Aug. 6, 2019, arrest by Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri. It was...
NBC Miami

Video Shows Man Allegedly Threatening Someone With Knife at Kendall Gym

A man was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly threatening someone with a knife at a Kendall gym, police said. Lenin Sanchez, 57, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Cellphone footage obtained by "Only in Dade" showed...
NBC Miami

Accused Weston Shooter Back on the Street After Being Released on Bond

A Pennsylvania man accused of attempted murder in Weston has been released from the Broward County Jail after posting bond. Elijah Marquette, 22, had moved from Dover, PA to Weston with his stepmother. He was arrested August 4 and accused of shooting his stepmother’s ex-boyfriend, court records show. The...
NBC Miami

Man With Poor Driving Record Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Hit-and-Run

A North Miami man with a long list of traffic infractions is now charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly hit-and-run in Hollywood, court records show. Aundra Recardo Paisley, 50, was driving a rental car about 4:30 a.m. May 18 when he struck and killed a man walking along a sidewalk near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Seminole Police reported.
NBC Miami

2 Woman Hospitalized After Shooting at Hollywood Laundromat

Police are investigating a shooting Monday at a Hollywood laundromat that sent two woman to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Stirling Road just after 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Once they arrived, officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
NBC Miami

Investigation Underway After Man Stabbed in Tamarac

Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday in Tamarac. It happened before 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies found a man suffering from stab wounds, BSO said. He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening wounds. Another man...
NBC Miami

16-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left one teenager hospitalized early Monday morning. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 1 a.m. in the 10600 block of Southwest 171st Street, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert call in the area. Officers found a 16-year-old...
NBC Miami

Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
NBC Miami

Crews Put Out Large Boat Fire Near Miami Apartment Complex

Fire rescue crews spent part of early Wednesday morning battling a fire that broke out on a large boat docked behind a Miami apartment complex. Miami Fire Rescue Department officials said the fire started just before 3:30 a.m. at The Miami River Apartments located at 2214 Northwest North River Drive.
