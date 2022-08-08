Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
NBC Miami
Brick Beating Leads to Upgraded Charge of Attempted Murder in Fort Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale man, accused of beating his uncle unconscious with a brick, has been charged with attempted murder. Khadis Khavon Bennett, 29, had the charge upgraded Wednesday from aggravated battery against a person over 65, court records show. According to the arrest report, Bennett attacked his 68-year-old uncle July...
NBC Miami
Man Exposed Himself, Touched Child in Pembroke Lakes Mall: Pembroke Pines Police
A man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched a child in the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines. Julian Todd Lambert, 42, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of exposure of sexual organs, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
NBC Miami
Accuser Back on the Witness Stand in Hollywood Police Battery Trial
The alleged victim in a police battery trial, who went missing when it was his turn to be cross-examined, was back in a Broward County courtroom Wednesday. Raymond Schachner Jr. admitted to having difficulties remembering details of the Aug. 6, 2019, arrest by Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri. It was...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Man Dressed as Security Guard Robbing Lauderdale Lakes Store at Gunpoint
Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes cellphone shop at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard. The robbery happened just before noon back on July 22 at the Mobile One store at 3680 West Oakland Park Boulevard. Surveillance footage released by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Video Shows Man Allegedly Threatening Someone With Knife at Kendall Gym
A man was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly threatening someone with a knife at a Kendall gym, police said. Lenin Sanchez, 57, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Cellphone footage obtained by "Only in Dade" showed...
NBC Miami
Accused Weston Shooter Back on the Street After Being Released on Bond
A Pennsylvania man accused of attempted murder in Weston has been released from the Broward County Jail after posting bond. Elijah Marquette, 22, had moved from Dover, PA to Weston with his stepmother. He was arrested August 4 and accused of shooting his stepmother’s ex-boyfriend, court records show. The...
NBC Miami
Man Shot and Killed in SW Miami-Dade in 6th Shooting in Area in Less Than 2 Weeks
Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night that left one man dead and is the sixth shooting to take place in the area in less than two weeks. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 12800 block of Southwest 252nd Street. Officers arrived in the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.
NBC Miami
Man With Poor Driving Record Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Hit-and-Run
A North Miami man with a long list of traffic infractions is now charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly hit-and-run in Hollywood, court records show. Aundra Recardo Paisley, 50, was driving a rental car about 4:30 a.m. May 18 when he struck and killed a man walking along a sidewalk near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Seminole Police reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
NBC Miami
Parents Arrested in Miramar for Neglect After Hungry, Filthy Kids Found in Car
Three hungry, filthy children were found in the backseat of a vehicle and their parents could barely stand up, so police said they arrested the impaired parents and brought in child protection investigators. Police said the children, who were in a 2003 Chrysler, couldn’t remember the last time they ate...
NBC Miami
2 Woman Hospitalized After Shooting at Hollywood Laundromat
Police are investigating a shooting Monday at a Hollywood laundromat that sent two woman to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Stirling Road just after 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Once they arrived, officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Investigation Underway After Man Stabbed in Tamarac
Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday in Tamarac. It happened before 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies found a man suffering from stab wounds, BSO said. He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening wounds. Another man...
NBC Miami
16-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left one teenager hospitalized early Monday morning. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 1 a.m. in the 10600 block of Southwest 171st Street, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert call in the area. Officers found a 16-year-old...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines ‘Facial Specialist' Accused of Practicing Nursing Without License
A "facial specialist" in Pembroke Pines was arrested for allegedly practicing nursing without a license after she provided care to a person who later needed to be hospitalized, police said. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, faces one felony charge of practicing massage without a license, one felony charge of practicing advanced nursing...
NBC Miami
Driver Identified in May Hit-and-Run in Miami-Dade That Killed Pedestrian: Police
Police have identified a driver they're seeking in connection with a May hit-and-run in northeast Miami-Dade that left a pedestrian dead. An arrest warrant has been obtained for 30-year-old Sean Michael McEvoy in connection with the fatal May 23 crash at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police
Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
NBC Miami
Woman Struck and Killed on Sidewalk After Crash at Fort Lauderdale Intersection
A woman was struck and killed on a Fort Lauderdale sidewalk after two vehicles were involved in a crash at an intersection Tuesday morning, officials said. The crash happened at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue and involved an AT&T vehicle and a City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.
NBC Miami
Leaders, Community Come Together for Town Hall After Recent Shootings in SW Miami-Dade
The recent rash of violence in southwest Miami-Dade led community leaders and elected officials to gather Monday night for a community town hall. There have been five shooting investigations in just the last two weeks in southwest Miami-Dade. The most recent shooting happened early Monday morning, sending a 16-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.
NBC Miami
Crews Put Out Large Boat Fire Near Miami Apartment Complex
Fire rescue crews spent part of early Wednesday morning battling a fire that broke out on a large boat docked behind a Miami apartment complex. Miami Fire Rescue Department officials said the fire started just before 3:30 a.m. at The Miami River Apartments located at 2214 Northwest North River Drive.
Comments / 0