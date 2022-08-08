Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night that left one man dead and is the sixth shooting to take place in the area in less than two weeks. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 12800 block of Southwest 252nd Street. Officers arrived in the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO