Galantis Teases a BTS Collaboration: ‘Got Something Cooking’

BTS might be taking a short break from group activities , but the collaborations keep on coming for the K- pop group. Fresh off the release of recent single “Bad Decisions” with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, Swedish EDM duo Galantis tweeted on Friday (Aug. 5) to tease it has “something cooking” with the septet.

“There’s something in your DNA moves @BTS_twt,” the duo — which consists of members Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw — wrote on the social media app, along with disco ball, DNA double helix and dancing man emojis. “ #gotsomethingcooking.”

While the tweet did not specify what BTS will be working on with Galantis, the brief message included a video of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook expertly dancing in unison to the EDM duo’s single “DNA,” in collaboration with British singer-songwriter Craig David. The track was released on July 29.

“There’s something in your DNA/ ‘Cause heaven didn’t let me be with you, with me/ You hit it different, I feel some type of way/ I’ll never be, never be the same,” David sings, as the group performs their choreography to the track.

Coincidentally, BTS has a song of their own titled “DNA.” The track was released in 2017 as a part of the Love Yourself: Her album. The video for the song has thus far racked up 1.4 billion views on YouTube, and peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100 . Meanwhile, the song’s respective album charted for 44 weeks on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 7.

See Galantis’ tweet below.