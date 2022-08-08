ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locust, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businesstodaync.com

Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening

Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
DAVIDSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Turkey, NC
City
Locust, NC
Stanly News & Press

Richfield plans new fall festival

Richfield has hosted a fall festival before, but a new festival begins this fall. Organizers have announced the inaugural Richfield Fall Festival for Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Richfield Park. The festival will have food, crafts, music, a cruise-in and kids activities. A trunk-or-treat event from...
RICHFIELD, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Carowinds Has Closed Down Four RIdes

According to WBTV, our beloved Carowinds has closed down four rides at the park. In a statement from Carowinds, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies, and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. Looks like it might be because Carowinds has some exciting news. They say they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Bar Food#Entertainment#Alcohol#Food Drink#W Main St People
country1037fm.com

The Best Burrito In North Carolina Is Right Here In Charlotte

Sometimes, you just have to have a big fat delicious meaty saucy burrito and you won’t have to go far to get the best one in the state. According to the Charlotte Observer, Yelp did a survey of the best places in North Carolina to get that Mexican delicacy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fire destroys small church in Clover community

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In York, authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a small church. The 100-year-old building on West Old Limestone Road and Old Highway 321 was destroyed Monday afternoon. It took six different fire departments to put out the fire. The building houses the...
CLOVER, SC
Axios Charlotte

Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15

Optimist Hall will start charging for parking on Aug. 15. What’s happening: Parking remains free for the first hour and a half at the popular food hall just north of Uptown. After that, a visit will cost you $5 for an hour and a half to three hours and $18 for anything over three hours. What they’re […] The post Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
countryfolks.com

Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics

MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
MONROE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Renaissance Festival Tickets On Sale With Changes

Huzzah! That fun declaration of excitement along with turkey legs, jousting tournaments and beautiful magical fairies can all be found at one of Charlotte’s must enduring and popular festivals. This year, getting there will be a little different and organizers say a whole lot easier. We at Country 1037...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Robb Report

This New Luxury Hotel Package in Charlotte Gives You a Chauffeur and a Private Rooftop Cabana

Click here to read the full article. Things are getting a little more lavish in Charlotte, North Carolina. To celebrate its first year in business, the Queen City’s JW Marriott hotel is launching an ultra-plus new offering filled with five-star amenities for its VIP guests. Called the Elevated Luxury package, the experience is built around accommodations in its 1,100-square-foot presidential suite, which enjoys a view over the building’s rooftop pool and unobstructed vistas of the city’s skyline. The suite includes a commodious master bedroom and a marble-clad ensuite bath. In addition to a spacious dining room and living area, guests can also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy