CBS 42

Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  An Opelika woman is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
WRBL News 3

Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
WTVM

Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
CBS 42

20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
Jay Jones
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
