Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika woman is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
Police locate parents of wandering toddler in Georgia
Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue.
19-year-old shot dead in Columbus; homicides down compared to 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday late night shooting in Columbus claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, exactly one month to the day from his 19th birthday. News 3 arrived to the scene when daylight broke on Sunday morning. Leftover crime scene tape could be seen tied up to a trash can labeled, “Columbus, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
WATCH: Georgia police officer on administrative leave after security camera footage goes viral
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — The West Point Police Department placed one of its officers on administrative leave after security camera footage began to circulate through social media. Homeowner Tomeshia Madden told WRBL Officer Bramblett threw one of her security cameras off into the bushes by her residence. She says when this footage was captured, […]
WTVM
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
RELATED PEOPLE
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Man wanted by FBI after allegedly shooting at agent, $250,000 reward for any information leading to arrest
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The FBI is offering a $250,000 reward for anyone with any information leading up to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent. According to authorities, Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown is wanted for his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in […]
Comments / 1