Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Dana White explains why he cancelled Hulu deal for Mike Tyson
Dana White was hailed by Mike Tyson earlier this week for siding with the boxing legend in his feud with Hulu and the UFC boss has now explained his side of the story. Speaking in the wake of the latest edition of Dana White’s Contender series, the 53-year-old said,
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson working at Jackson Wink MMA camp as he continues search for new team
Tony Ferguson promised changes were coming after his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May, and his latest move has brought him to one of the top MMA teams. The one-time UFC interim lightweight champion just recently started working out at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based gym that counts fighters like Holly Holm, Aaron Pico and Michelle Waterson among its ranks.
Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS
Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 49 weigh-ins and faceoffs
Check out these photos from the Dana White’s Contender Series 49 weigh-ins and faceoffs in Las Vegas. (Photos by Ken Hathaway, MMA Junkie)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy, Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola set for Bellator 286
The Bellator 286 lineup continues to grow with the addition of two new bouts, as Aaron Pico faces Jeremy Kennedy at featherweight, while Juan Archuleta meets Enrique Barzola at bantamweight. The promotion confirmed the pairings following an initial report from ESPN. Bellator 286 takes place on Oct. 1 at Long...
Bo Nickal set for UFC debut
Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, rumors, date, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
UFC Announces New Broadcast Deals In Brazil; Rio de Janeiro Set To Host UFC 283 In January
The UFC is set to make its return to Brazil for the first time since March 2020. The promotion officially announced via an official press release on Wednesday that the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro would be hosting UFC 283 on January 21. Additionally, the UFC revealed that their Fight Pass streaming service would launch in Brazil on January 1 and that the Band TV network has become the new broadcast home for the promotion in the country. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement on the news.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 on tap
We've reached the midpoint of the year and UFC has seen incredible action in the first half of 2022. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes. International Fight Week saw City Kickboxing continue its run of dominance...
Marlon Vera explains how Sean O’Malley got the “perfect fight” with UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan: “He already have insurance plan”
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has explained how Sean O’Malley wound up with the perfect fight against Petr Yan at UFC 280. This weekend, Marlon Vera has a chance to take a huge step forward in the bantamweight division when he locks horns with Dominick Cruz down in San Diego. The top 15 is as stacked as it’s ever been and more so than ever before, every fight counts.
No MMA: Dana White on Donald Trump raid, Mike Tyson vs. Hulu, Red Hot Chili Peppers letdown
As one of the most influential figures in MMA history for years, UFC president Dana White is asked for plenty of opinions. Frequently, he’s asked to comment on things outside his combat sports day job. We get his MMA feedback all the time. This space will let you into his head for matters outside the sport.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz
Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Aljamain Sterling Compares Kamaru Usman To Other MMA Greats
Aljamain Sterling is high on Kamaru Usman and places him among the greats. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling seems to be just stepping into his own as a UFC champion. He has now won his first title defense and could be getting ready for his second. He might be a ways away from being called one of the greatest UFC champions ever, but he could get there eventually. One man who Sterling believes is even closer to achieving that status is Kamaru Usman.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg will face Simone Silva in professional boxing debut next month
Cris Cyborg will finally get the chance to realize a lifelong dream when she competes in professional boxing for the first time in September. The reigning Bellator featherweight champion announced the news on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. Cyborg will face off with Simone Silva in the main event of...
MMAmania.com
Viva Brazil! UFC 283 official for Jan. 21 in Rio
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a recent press release. No fighters have been attached to the card; however, you can expect a plethora...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more
Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UFC tonight: UFC San Diego, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 59 card on Saturday, the MMA world
Dana White Reveals Mike Tyson Phone Call That Prompted His Cancellation Of Lucrative Hulu Deal
UFC president Dana White won’t put his friendship with Mike Tyson in jeopardy over a deal with Hulu. The UFC president was recently interviewed after an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series this week. During the interview, White was asked about a situation involving him, Hulu, and his...
Comments / 0