ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Tony Ferguson working at Jackson Wink MMA camp as he continues search for new team

Tony Ferguson promised changes were coming after his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May, and his latest move has brought him to one of the top MMA teams. The one-time UFC interim lightweight champion just recently started working out at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based gym that counts fighters like Holly Holm, Aaron Pico and Michelle Waterson among its ranks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bjpenndotcom

Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS

Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bo Nickal set for UFC debut

Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
UFC
Fightful

UFC Announces New Broadcast Deals In Brazil; Rio de Janeiro Set To Host UFC 283 In January

The UFC is set to make its return to Brazil for the first time since March 2020. The promotion officially announced via an official press release on Wednesday that the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro would be hosting UFC 283 on January 21. Additionally, the UFC revealed that their Fight Pass streaming service would launch in Brazil on January 1 and that the Band TV network has become the new broadcast home for the promotion in the country. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement on the news.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Bo Nickal
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera explains how Sean O’Malley got the “perfect fight” with UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan: “He already have insurance plan”

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has explained how Sean O’Malley wound up with the perfect fight against Petr Yan at UFC 280. This weekend, Marlon Vera has a chance to take a huge step forward in the bantamweight division when he locks horns with Dominick Cruz down in San Diego. The top 15 is as stacked as it’s ever been and more so than ever before, every fight counts.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz

Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream#Espn#Combat#Mma#Ufc Apex
mmanews.com

Aljamain Sterling Compares Kamaru Usman To Other MMA Greats

Aljamain Sterling is high on Kamaru Usman and places him among the greats. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling seems to be just stepping into his own as a UFC champion. He has now won his first title defense and could be getting ready for his second. He might be a ways away from being called one of the greatest UFC champions ever, but he could get there eventually. One man who Sterling believes is even closer to achieving that status is Kamaru Usman.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Viva Brazil! UFC 283 official for Jan. 21 in Rio

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a recent press release. No fighters have been attached to the card; however, you can expect a plethora...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more

Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy