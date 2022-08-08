ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

whmi.com

More Lane Closures On US-23 This Week

Lane closures are underway on US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing bridge epoxy seal coating along the US-23 corridor, which will continue through the week. Additional time may be required due to weather. Crews will also be working on the outside lanes of Silver...
FENTON, MI
candgnews.com

Road projects could mean delays for motorists in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP/ROCHESTER HILLS — Motorists driving through Oakland Township and Rochester Hills may notice traffic congestion in certain areas. On Aug. 8, the Road Commission for Oakland County began resurfacing Rochester Road from Tienken Road north to Lakeville Road in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township and Addison Township. The contractor for this project is Ajax Paving.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Macomb County, MI
Macomb County, MI
Macomb County, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
BRIGHTON, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Candice Miller
Detroit News

Detroit Election Commission rejects marijuana ballot proposal

Detroit — The Detroit Elections Commission this week rejected a ballot proposal seeking to overhaul the city's marijuana ordinance, which was enacted earlier this year. The commission, made up of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield, unanimously voted on Monday against moving the proposal to the November ballot.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan man drowns near Lake Huron beach

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A 58-year-old Marysville man drowned Sunday afternoon off Lighthouse Beach, Port Huron, in Lake Huron. Donald Maul had arrived with his wife to Lighthouse Beach earlier Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said. While trying to set his anchors, he jumped into the water without a life jacket.
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Search continues for missing boater on Anchor Bay

Macomb County authorities continue to search for a man who went into the waters of Anchor Bay on Sunday. Det. Sgt. Renee Yax with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday the search is ongoing and there is no new information at this time. The man was on a boat...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Melon Festival Parade Returns To Downtown Howell

The Melon Festival Parade is returning to the City of Howell but with a new route - that's actually the old route. The Melon Festival will be honoring many local farmers which made it possible over the last 62 years. The parade begins this Saturday at 10am and the route will travel westbound on Grand River Avenue between Almon Street and Byron Road.
HOWELL, MI

