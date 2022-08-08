Read full article on original website
Related
whmi.com
More Lane Closures On US-23 This Week
Lane closures are underway on US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing bridge epoxy seal coating along the US-23 corridor, which will continue through the week. Additional time may be required due to weather. Crews will also be working on the outside lanes of Silver...
candgnews.com
Road projects could mean delays for motorists in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP/ROCHESTER HILLS — Motorists driving through Oakland Township and Rochester Hills may notice traffic congestion in certain areas. On Aug. 8, the Road Commission for Oakland County began resurfacing Rochester Road from Tienken Road north to Lakeville Road in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township and Addison Township. The contractor for this project is Ajax Paving.
Blaze at DTE substation knocks out power to thousands in Oakland County
A fire at a DTE Energy substation is causing major power problems for over 7,000 customers in Royal Oak and Madison Heights Tuesday morning.
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power after DTE Energy substation fire
DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Grand River Avenue in Brighton to see lane closures for resurfacing project
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Livingston County who travel along Grand River Avenue might need to find a new route Tuesday. There will be traffic shifts and lane closures as the first phase of a project to resurface Grand River Avenue will begin Tuesday. As underground utility work is done during the daytime, Grand River Avenue will be reduced to only one lane in each direction.
candgnews.com
Efforts underway to prevent invasive species from spreading in Oakland County waterways
The Clinton River Watershed Council partnered with the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department and the MSU Extension to host boat washes at the Orchard Lake launch July 28. The goal of the boat washes is to help raise awareness about the importance of preventing aquatic invasive species, which can spread via watercraft.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lyon Township becoming one of the fastest growing communities in Michigan
Lyon Township is known as a quiet little community in Southern Oakland County, but the area is getting a lot less little—growing faster than nearly any community in the state.
Detroit News
Detroit Election Commission rejects marijuana ballot proposal
Detroit — The Detroit Elections Commission this week rejected a ballot proposal seeking to overhaul the city's marijuana ordinance, which was enacted earlier this year. The commission, made up of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield, unanimously voted on Monday against moving the proposal to the November ballot.
Michigan man drowns near Lake Huron beach
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A 58-year-old Marysville man drowned Sunday afternoon off Lighthouse Beach, Port Huron, in Lake Huron. Donald Maul had arrived with his wife to Lighthouse Beach earlier Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said. While trying to set his anchors, he jumped into the water without a life jacket.
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luxury trips part of alleged 'dysfunction' that cost Pontiac taxpayers $1.6M
A forensic audit of spending in Ponfiac found evidence of misspending and raised questions about whether laws were broken by Former Mayor Deidre Waterman.
deadlinedetroit.com
Video: Downtown Royal Oak's Parking Headache Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
Parking has become a hot-button issue in downtown Royal Oak, where drivers who want spaces on Washington Avenue and Seventh Street must now back into them. Many hate it, and store owners say it's bad for business. It began last year when the city installed a new parking system with...
Detroit News
Search continues for missing boater on Anchor Bay
Macomb County authorities continue to search for a man who went into the waters of Anchor Bay on Sunday. Det. Sgt. Renee Yax with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday the search is ongoing and there is no new information at this time. The man was on a boat...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whmi.com
Melon Festival Parade Returns To Downtown Howell
The Melon Festival Parade is returning to the City of Howell but with a new route - that's actually the old route. The Melon Festival will be honoring many local farmers which made it possible over the last 62 years. The parade begins this Saturday at 10am and the route will travel westbound on Grand River Avenue between Almon Street and Byron Road.
Detroit News
Macomb Co. Prosecutor Lucido asked to do training after report raps his behavior
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is being asked by the county to undergo training as a result of an investigation that found he made sexual comments to female employees and made assignment decisions based on race. In a July 29 email, county Human Resources Director Karylyn Semlow sent the requested...
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
Detroit News
The DePerno 9: Outspoken election critics tied to Michigan tabulator 'conspiracy'
Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is tying some of the top detractors of the 2020 presidential election to a plot to obtain and examine voting tabulators in Michigan, where they allegedly worked with a group of local clerks to try to bolster unproven claims of voter fraud.
Comments / 0