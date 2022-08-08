ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Worker critically injured after falling down 30 ft. shaft in Williamson County

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnajS_0h99zBGW00

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rescue efforts were underway Monday morning in Williamson County after a worker fell down a 30-foot concrete shaft at a construction site.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Columbia Lane in Thompson’s Station. Williamson County Rescue, Franklin Fire Department and multiple other crews were at the scene to assist in the rescue of the worker.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Williamson County Fire Chief Bob Galoppi said the rescue of the worker was a technical mission to ensure the worker and crews made it out safely.

“All of these rescues when they are technical like this take twice as many people and take twice as long,” said Cheif Galoppi, “Resources were called from the City of Franklin to add to our cache of equipment and manpower, because not only do we want the victim out safe, we want our personnel out safe as well.”

According to officials on scene, the worker was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

It remains unknown what led the worker to fall down the 30-foot shaft. The investigation remains ongoing.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Franklin, TN
Accidents
Williamson County, TN
Accidents
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Franklin, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Middle Tennessee#Accident#Columbia Lane#Thompson S Station#Franklin Fire Department#Tn
WKRN

Crash shuts down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro

A multivehicle crash shut down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro. Crash shuts down both directions of I-24 in Murfreesboro. Tennessee community rallies to help 74-year-old rape …. Car stolen with kids inside in Murfreesboro, TN. Tennessee courthouse fire investigation. Residents express concern over crack in Tennessee …. Stewart County...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WSMV

Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy