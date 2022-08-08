Read full article on original website
Related
kmit.com
Woonsocket woman identified as fatality in Thursday afternoon crash
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – A Woonsocket, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th Street when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign at the intersection with 393rd Avenue. It collided with a 2003 Sterling Dump Truck which was southbound on 393rd Avenue. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.
kelo.com
Name released in fatal crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, Thursday
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. 70-year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to yield and collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, David Kogel, sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers ages 2, 8, and 13, received minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have sustained minor injuries as well.
drgnews.com
Woman killed, two adults and three kids injured in Thursday afternoon accident in Jerauld County
A 70 year old woman died and five other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday about 4:15pm (Aug. 4, 2022) six miles southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a...
more955.com
Bender found guilty in second trial – plans on appealing guilty verdict
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in September 2020 and refused to leave when asked to do so was found guilty of entering or refusing to leave a property after notice. 41-year old Reed Bender was ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $78.50. Bender had gone through a three-day jury trial last year, which ended up in a hung jury. Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins was not seeking jail time for Bender in the second trial. His request for a second jury trial was denied, and his case was heard before Judge Kasey Sorenson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
Plainsman
Beadle and Sanborn add COVID deaths in past week
HURON — In the first COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) in August, the state recorded the most new positive cases it's noted in a week since the week of Feb. 14-18. The state added 1,574 new positive cases, seven deaths, and 1,524 new recovered cases. Active cases increased for the 15th straight week, reaching 4,433.
kingsburyjournal.com
Five new staff members coming to Iroquois School
I am the Iroquois agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor. I graduated high school from Centerville, S.D., in 2018. This past spring, I graduated from South Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education. I minored in agricultural business and horticulture. Go Jacks!!. My hobbies include anything...
Comments / 0