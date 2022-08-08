ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
959theriver.com

Here’s Your Chance to Ride in a B-25 Bomber Out of the Aurora Airport!

The Experimental Aircraft Association is back in the western suburbs with another open invitation to anyone who’d interested flying in a World War II-era bomber!. Friday thru Sunday, the B-25 Mitchell will be giving rides out of the Aurora Municipal Airport. Getting your seat isn’t cheap – between $360 and $400 – but the money raised supports the EAA’s efforts to maintain and fly these living pieces of American history, as well as to grow participation and promote the spirit of aviation!
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Plane smashes wing into pole at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO - An airplane smashed into a pole at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, the Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed on Sunday. A photo shared on Twitter shows the pole cut into the wing of the plane. The Chicago Department of Aviation said that "shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, August...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Truck wrecked in crash under Edens Expressway overpass

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A box truck was left wrecked and wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called at 4 p.m. to the Church Street underpass on the inbound side of the Edens, on the boundary of Skokie and Morton Grove.A flatbed tow truck had been towing a box truck on one of its flatbed tow trucks, and the box truck turned out to be too tall for the 14-foot 2-inch clearance at the Church Street underpass.The box truck hit the overpass above, and pieces of concrete fell from the overpass, state...
SKOKIE, IL
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday

CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Beach Hazard Statement for Chicago area

A Beach Hazard statement remains in effect through the day on Chicago area. Waves (3 to 6 ft) and the threat of rip currents are the basis for concern on Chicago area beaches due to the day’s full fetch “NNE” winds traveling the length of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged

CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
CHICAGO, IL

