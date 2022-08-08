Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
959theriver.com
Here’s Your Chance to Ride in a B-25 Bomber Out of the Aurora Airport!
The Experimental Aircraft Association is back in the western suburbs with another open invitation to anyone who’d interested flying in a World War II-era bomber!. Friday thru Sunday, the B-25 Mitchell will be giving rides out of the Aurora Municipal Airport. Getting your seat isn’t cheap – between $360 and $400 – but the money raised supports the EAA’s efforts to maintain and fly these living pieces of American history, as well as to grow participation and promote the spirit of aviation!
fox32chicago.com
Plane smashes wing into pole at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - An airplane smashed into a pole at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, the Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed on Sunday. A photo shared on Twitter shows the pole cut into the wing of the plane. The Chicago Department of Aviation said that "shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, August...
5 rescued from boat near Navy Pier after crashing into dock: CPD
Five people needed to be rescued Sunday evening after their boat crashed into Dime Pier, which is close to Navy Pier. The Chicago Police Marine Unit said the 24-foot Regal was one of three boats that ran into the Near North dock on Sunday.
Truck wrecked in crash under Edens Expressway overpass
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A box truck was left wrecked and wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called at 4 p.m. to the Church Street underpass on the inbound side of the Edens, on the boundary of Skokie and Morton Grove.A flatbed tow truck had been towing a box truck on one of its flatbed tow trucks, and the box truck turned out to be too tall for the 14-foot 2-inch clearance at the Church Street underpass.The box truck hit the overpass above, and pieces of concrete fell from the overpass, state...
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago O'Hare Airport sees most delays, cancellations nationwide Sunday amid heavy rain
CHICAGO -- Another wave of airline cancellations and delays is being felt across the United States this weekend, CNN reported. According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, there have been 862 flights canceled so far on Sunday. A total of 4,041 flights have been delayed across the United States. Chicago...
Incendiary device thrown at film set in South Loop, Chicago police say
An incendiary device was thrown by a person at a film production shooting in the South Loop neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime
A 29-year-old father was also shot on a CTA train at the same Red Line station over the weekend, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday
CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
‘A bad deal’: Chicago’s NASCAR contract slammed by downtown aldermen
NASCAR has exclusive rights to sell sponsorship for next year's race.
Lakeview crash critically injures girl, 17, after vehicle jumps curb, hits tree: Chicago police
The impact was so violent the car was broken up into pieces.
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area trio charged with defrauding $2.75M in COVID relief funds to buy luxury cars, property
CHICAGO - Three people from the Chicago area are facing charges for illegally receiving more than $2.75 million in small business loans from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Samuel W. Jackson, David L. Sullivan II and Elizabeth A. Chervinko are accused of submitting fraudulent applications and...
Beach Hazard Statement for Chicago area
A Beach Hazard statement remains in effect through the day on Chicago area. Waves (3 to 6 ft) and the threat of rip currents are the basis for concern on Chicago area beaches due to the day’s full fetch “NNE” winds traveling the length of Lake Michigan.
Man killed in CTA Red Line shooting ID'd as Chicago dad; police release video of 2 suspects
A man shot and killed on a CTA train car Saturday has been identified by the medical examiner's office.
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
