gomarquette.com
'Blue & Gold' Student-Athlete: Stevie Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Men's basketball player Stevie Mitchell is the Blue & Gold Student-Athlete of the Month for August 2022, as chosen by Marquette Athletics' Academics and Student Programs staff. Mitchell is a sophomore in the College of Business and leads the team with a 3.91 grade-point average, achieving Dean's List...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen High welcomes back student athletes for training camp day
Hope — and determination — springs eternal in August for Aspen High this year: On Monday, seven of the school’s eight fall sports began their prep for their seasons in earnest, dotting the fields, courts and gyms around town. The Skiers are preparing to defend two fall...
Barnstable High girls volleyball team aces it on the court and in the classroom
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the byline. Mike Richard reported on and wrote the story. BARNSTABLE — Over the past several decades, the Barnstable High volleyball teams of coach Tom Turco have compiled some very impressive streaks. Turco’s squads have qualified for the postseason tournament for the past 33 consecutive...
Eudora puts brakes on fast-growing sport of girls wrestling. The team is pushing back.
Girls high school wrestling is a growing sport, locally and nationally. In 2019, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted to sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport in Kansas. ...
Maggie Healy named girls’ soccer coach at Scotia-Glenville, replacing Lise Williams
Maggie Healy is “all in” with the Scotia-Glenville girls’ soccer team this fall. Healy takes over from Lise Williams, who finished a 21-year career as varsity head coach after last season. Williams, a 1989 Scotia-Glenville graduate who remains a guidance counselor at the high school, finished with a career record of 297-76-23.
