gomarquette.com

'Blue & Gold' Student-Athlete: Stevie Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - Men's basketball player Stevie Mitchell is the Blue & Gold Student-Athlete of the Month for August 2022, as chosen by Marquette Athletics' Academics and Student Programs staff. Mitchell is a sophomore in the College of Business and leads the team with a 3.91 grade-point average, achieving Dean's List...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Aspen Daily News

Aspen High welcomes back student athletes for training camp day

Hope — and determination — springs eternal in August for Aspen High this year: On Monday, seven of the school’s eight fall sports began their prep for their seasons in earnest, dotting the fields, courts and gyms around town. The Skiers are preparing to defend two fall...
ASPEN, CO
