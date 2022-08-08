ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Canton Warriors

CANTON, P.A. (WENY) - The high school football season in Pennsylvania is officially underway as teams begin heat acclimation practices. We begin our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Canton Warriors. Canton had a season to remember last year, finishing 13-1, capturing their first District Title since 1990, and...
Shippensburg Greyhounds hit the ground running during heat acclimation

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Teams are off and running for the 2022-23 high school football season. Before the pads come on all the teams must start slow with the heat acclimation period. The Shippensburg Greyhounds are once again in the spotlight this season after going undefeated two of the last three seasons. One of the biggest questions is how they replace senior superstar and now University of Minnesota defensive end Anthony Smith.
Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 82: Rob Barbieri, Pittston Area HS

Honors: First team All Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1. Coaches Comments: “Led the team in tackles and interceptions as a junior. Was named to the first team in all WVC division 1. Will be asked to increase his production on the offensive side of the ball this season.”. Photo...
