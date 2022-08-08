The AC Fair is August 11-13. The 2022 Scavenger Hunt will take place Thursday. Rules and forms will be announced on Stage at 7:00 Thursday night. Food options nightly will be hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, pulled pork; tacos Thursday and Friday and steak Friday. Other activities include Dance Class sign up and the Dunk Tank. There will be free nightly entertainment as well as Show-Me Amusements Carnival, a Photo Exhibit inside Park Building and a variety of Children’s activities on Saturday. Additional vendors in the Park for the AC Fair will be AC Booster Club raffle of Chief’s pre-season tickets and 2 night stay Stockton cabins, AC Fire Department raffle for a grill and cooler, Shelley Bales Face Painting Friday, Just a Mooody1 selling tumblers, earrings and car fresheners. SQC reduced souvenirs are available Friday. Armbands are $15 till noon Thursday at Powell’s True Value and Food Fair. They will be $25 at the Park. The Carnival would like to hire workers to operate the rides, take tickets, and work in food concession for up to $15/hr. You must be at least 16 years of age. Call them at 573-429-9604 to setup an interview.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO