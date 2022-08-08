Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
WSYX ABC6
Inflation impacting Central Ohio families, teachers for back-to-school shopping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are working to help Central Ohio students get back into the classroom with the supplies they need to take on the school year. Tomorrow we are collecting school supplies from our Amazon Wishlist for the Ricart/ABC 6 Backpack Drive. This year the need is...
WSYX ABC6
Chipotle is giving teachers $1 million in free food
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle wants to treat teachers!. To honor teachers heading into a new school year, the restaurant is giving away more than $1 million worth of free burritos to teachers at 2,000 schools. All you have to do is nominate a teacher to give their school...
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Marlow waives his extradition in Kansas; will be returned to Miami Valley
WATCH: ( ON OUR APP? WATCH HERE: https://fb.watch/ePPCQiBkph/ ) LATEST: Stephen Marlow waived his extradition rights in a Kansas courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, which paves the way for his return to the Miami Valley. Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing four people Aug. 5 in Butler Township. Police...
WSYX ABC6
Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
WSYX ABC6
Male Wellness Agency aimed to help diverse men during Black male health week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — According to some studies, Black men live seven years less than men of any other race. The African American Male Wellness Agency is aimed to improve those numbers during Black Male Health Week. "The African American Male Wellness Agency is the nation's No. 1 agency...
WSYX ABC6
Voting open for 9th annual America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Association of State Troopers' annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is back for a ninth year. During the annual contest, people can vote on which state they think has the best-looking state trooper cruisers. Voting started Monday and will continue through 5 p.m....
RELATED PEOPLE
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Task Force 1 staying in Kentucky with more rain expected
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force 1 has been in eastern Kentucky for 11 days responding to historic flooding that devastated the region, and announced Monday it will remain in the area amid a threat of additional flooding. The Commonwealth of Kentucky has requested Ohio Task Force 1,...
WSYX ABC6
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
WSYX ABC6
Two sides to meet again in contract dispute between Columbus schools, union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At the request of a federal mediator, Columbus City Schools and its teachers union will sit down again at the bargaining table this week, just days after teachers in the district issued a strike notice. The two sides hoping to avoid a teacher walkout, which...
WSYX ABC6
Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Farm animals helping enrich the lives of residents at Sage Park Assisted Living
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna received a special visit from some farm animals for a special animal therapy event. Mini pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks, mini horses, and bunnies were all brought to the center for a country carnival for residents and their families.
WSYX ABC6
CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to life without parole in deadly Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2020 murder on the near east side. William Elliott, 48, was sentenced Tuesday for the murder of Maria Best, 23, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. A Franklin County jury...
WSYX ABC6
Fentanyl accounted for 89% of 2021 overdose deaths in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County saw a slight decrease in overall fatal overdoses in 2021, but fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. Eight-hundred-twenty-five people lost their lives to an overdose in Franklin County in 2021. That's a 4% drop from 859 in 2020, which saw a 48% increase from the previous year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Toddler hospitalized after being found unconscious in southeast Columbus pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a pool in southeast Columbus Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at a house located along Mouzon Drive just after 8 p.m. The 3-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to...
WSYX ABC6
CCS board, teachers union 'disappointed' with ongoing contract negotiations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said Wednesday she is "extraordinarily disappointed" with how bargaining talks are going with the Columbus Education Association. The two sides met Wednesday morning to continue contract negotiations. They have two weeks to agree on a contract...
WSYX ABC6
Robert Edwards: Detective cites 'stuff the TV shows are made of' in cold-case arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators on Tuesday spoke about the cold-case arrest of a suspected killer, saying he might be linked to other crimes. Robert Edwards, now 67, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 30-year-old Alma Lake in Urbancrest in 1991. Lake's naked body was dumped off the...
WSYX ABC6
Sibling authors release biography uncovering lost piece of Civil War history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Donna and William Burtch have unearthed a gem of a family story with their biography W.G.: The Opium-addicted Pistol Toting Preacher Who Raised the First Federal African American Union Troops. The biography follows W.G. Raymond's appointment by President Abraham Lincoln to recruit the 1st U.S....
Comments / 0