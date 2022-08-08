ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Chipotle is giving teachers $1 million in free food

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle wants to treat teachers!. To honor teachers heading into a new school year, the restaurant is giving away more than $1 million worth of free burritos to teachers at 2,000 schools. All you have to do is nominate a teacher to give their school...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
WSYX ABC6

Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Voting open for 9th annual America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Association of State Troopers' annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is back for a ninth year. During the annual contest, people can vote on which state they think has the best-looking state trooper cruisers. Voting started Monday and will continue through 5 p.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Dolly Parton
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Task Force 1 staying in Kentucky with more rain expected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force 1 has been in eastern Kentucky for 11 days responding to historic flooding that devastated the region, and announced Monday it will remain in the area amid a threat of additional flooding. The Commonwealth of Kentucky has requested Ohio Task Force 1,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSYX ABC6

Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
NEWARK, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
POWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imagination Library#The Ohio General Assembly
WSYX ABC6

Farm animals helping enrich the lives of residents at Sage Park Assisted Living

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna received a special visit from some farm animals for a special animal therapy event. Mini pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks, mini horses, and bunnies were all brought to the center for a country carnival for residents and their families.
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fentanyl accounted for 89% of 2021 overdose deaths in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County saw a slight decrease in overall fatal overdoses in 2021, but fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. Eight-hundred-twenty-five people lost their lives to an overdose in Franklin County in 2021. That's a 4% drop from 859 in 2020, which saw a 48% increase from the previous year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSYX ABC6

CCS board, teachers union 'disappointed' with ongoing contract negotiations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said Wednesday she is "extraordinarily disappointed" with how bargaining talks are going with the Columbus Education Association. The two sides met Wednesday morning to continue contract negotiations. They have two weeks to agree on a contract...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sibling authors release biography uncovering lost piece of Civil War history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Donna and William Burtch have unearthed a gem of a family story with their biography W.G.: The Opium-addicted Pistol Toting Preacher Who Raised the First Federal African American Union Troops. The biography follows W.G. Raymond's appointment by President Abraham Lincoln to recruit the 1st U.S....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy