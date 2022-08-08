ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Foo Foo Fido opens in League City

Pet boutique Foo Foo Fido opened in June at 240 Park Ave., Ste. 4, League City. The location is the same spot as Dirt Poor Couture, a women’s boutique owned by the same person, essentially making the address a one-stop shop for both businesses. Foo Foo Fido sells leashes,...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
katymagazineonline.com

Katy-Area Shelters Reach Critical Capacity; Need Fosters, Adoptions, and Donations

Katy-area animal shelters are reporting record capacities and seek fosters, adoptions, and donations. Pictured left to right: Stegosaurus at Katy Animal Control. Whiskey at CAP. Local Animal Shelters Over Capacity. Many local shelters such as Citizens for Animal Control (CAP,) Fort Bend County Animal Shelter, and Katy Animal Control all...
KATY, TX
Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Sorry but the City of Pearland - Animal Services is closed

Sorry but the City of Pearland - Animal Services is closed. Unfortunately due to circumstances out of the City of Pearland - Animal Services control, Pearland Animal Services will be resuming operations out of their old facility at 2002 Old Alvin Road. The new building has experienced some drainage issues in some of the outside kennels. They know fixing this will be disturbing to the animals and therefore have decided to move them back until construction is done. They look forward to returning to the new Shari D. Coleman Pearland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center soon. They will be closed on Monday, August 8th and Tuesday August 9th, to facilitate the move but will be available to respond to calls for service.
PEARLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Society
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opens in Katy

The restaurant features new art every month. (Courtesy Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery) Copenhagen European Kitchen & Bakery opened July 5 at 981 S. Mason Road, Ste. A, Katy. The restaurant serves north European food including sourdough and rye breads, danishes and cakes. The space will also feature new art each month and host art discussions, poetry readings and live music. 281-206-7155. www.copenhagenkaty.com.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families

HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
HOUSTON, TX

