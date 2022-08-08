ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Swimming at Green River in Greenfield remains closed

By Kate Wilkinson, Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Swimming in the Green River continues to be off limits due to evidence of bacteria in the water that can cause people to become ill.

The City of Greenfield had originally ordered no swimming at the Green River Swimming and Recreation Area on July 26th when they received a report of a child being diagnosed with cryptosporidium . Further testing of the water found evidence of both cryptosporidium and giardia , parasites that can cause gastrointestinal illness and other symptoms in humans.

99 Restaurants’ annual cancer research fundraiser

“How have I been staying cool? Swimming. Swimming 24/7. I’m going swimming right after this,” said Ithan Brosch of Greenfield. Ithan was planning to go for a swim in the Green River on Monday, but after finding out there were parasites in the swimming area, “I’m not going to be swimming in the Green River then.”

The City’s Health Department has not received any confirmed cases of giardiasis. The city’s water was also tested for cryptosporidium and giardia and has come back negative.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of 7 days (range, from 2 days to under 2 weeks) after ingestion of sporulated oocysts (the infective form of the parasite).

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include the following:

  • Watery diarrhea (most common)
  • Loss of appetite
  • Weight loss
  • Cramping
  • Bloating
  • Increased gas
  • Nausea
  • Fatigue

Other symptoms that may occur but are less common include the following:

  • Vomiting
  • Low-grade fever

Contact your doctor if you have any of these symptoms. Infected persons with healthy immune systems may recover quickly without treatment but medication is available.

Linda Traceski from Greenfield is keeping cool at one of the city’s designated cooling shelters, the Jon Zon Senior Center, “I’m going to watch a movie here at the senior center.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor said the Elm Terrace community room is also an option for people needing air conditioning. Whatever you’re doing in this heat, there’s one thing Linda said you should stay on top of, “Hydrate and drink water when you’re out walking around.”

