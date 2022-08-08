ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

4-year-old announces ‘I’m a boy!’ in transgender gender reveal at parade

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A 4-year-old child has captured hearts — and sparked a heated online debate — after announcing he was a boy via a rainbow-fueled gender reveal at the Vancouver Pride Parade.

Charlie Danger Lloyd of Canada was assigned female at birth — but from a young age expressed he was a boy, his mom said.

Now-viral footage and photos captured the moment young Charlie — with his grandmother by his side — released a confetti canon that filled the area with blue smoke.

“Once they closed the road, Charlie strutted out with Grammy and they faced the sidelines and after a short struggle, the cannon exploded with blue smoke and biodegradable confetti,” his mom Alaina Bourrel, 27, told South West News Service after her little boy ran into her arms. “Charlie jumped with joy as the crowd cheered him on. He couldn’t believe the love and support he was shown from the bystanders.”

Despite Charlie’s happiness, his mom said she has come under attack by vicious trolls online, calling her a “pedophile, groomer and rapist” for her son’s transition.

However, Bourrel said that her child started expressing different gender needs at the age of 2, telling his family he was “growing to look just like daddy” and “I’m a boy” all day every day.

The proud mom said the parade moment was dreamed up after they told Charlie the family held a previous gender reveal before he was born — and the smoke didn’t work properly.

“When we told him the story, he asked for a re-do with his granny at the Vancouver Pride Parade — so we bought him a smoke cannon and tucked it away for this day,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02W552_0h99twfP00
Charlie began expressing a different gender at age 2. “His choices were not questioned and he was congratulated and everyone began using new pronouns,” his mom said.
Alaina Bourrel/ SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiYEg_0h99twfP00
Charlie announced he’s a boy at the Vancouver Pride Parade with his grandmother. Despite Charlie’s happiness, his mom said she is regularly attacked by vicious trolls online, calling her a “pedophile, groomer and rapist” for her son’s transition.
Alaina Bourrel/ SWNS
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJz6v_0h99twfP00
60% of Americans say people can’t switch genders, up from years past: poll

“He wasn’t your typical little girl. He would play with other boys and the parents would say he was more of a boy than their own children,” Bourrel recalled, saying they didn’t think of anything until the end of 2021, when he didn’t want to shop in the girls section and wanted his hair cut short.

“He refused to shop in the girl’s section, but was too nervous to shop in the boys,” she said. “After lots of expressing his feelings and emotions with me, he decided that he wanted a new wardrobe so we set out to find our new style.”

About a month after buying his new wardrobe, Charlie was ready to get his hair cut.

“We made an appointment with Lia at Big Bros Barbershop, a trans-owned and operated salon in East Vancouver,” his mom said. “After leaving the salon that afternoon, Charlie was a completely new child.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Hi5q_0h99twfP00
His mom says Charlie’s confidence went through the roof when he started dressing like a boy: “He is still a normal kid that does completely normal little kid things”
Alaina Bourrel/ SWNS
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Zj2q_0h99twfP00
Inventor of the ‘gender-reveal party’ admits it was a stupid idea

After changes to his wardrobe and his appearance, his confidence went through the roof.

“We are four months since he began his social transition now,” she said. “He is still a normal kid that does completely normal little kid things like play with Lego[s], uses his creativity and learns to ride his bike.”

Despite online haters who criticize her parenting choices, Bourrel said Charlie’s family and friends have been nothing but supportive of the preschooler.

“His choices were not questioned and he was congratulated and everyone began using new pronouns,” she said, adding it is no different to raising any other child and she appreciates the support from those in their inner circle.

“We are so lucky to have the circle that we do,” she said.

Comments / 155

take it on the chin
2d ago

Not trying to be snide, but I would truly like to know how they know they are a boy at 4. Is it based on what they like to do - sports, clothing, what? At 4 is he wanting intimate relations with a female? Highly unlikely. All other stuff his just a personal preference, not a gender choice. With the understanding I have, this does feel like a bunch of bull fueled by adults responsible for his wellbeing. Feel free to politely educate me

Reply(1)
11
Fuh Q cancelculture
2d ago

please tell me most of you find this disturbing. I don't care what your sexual orientation but a four year old?! that's not this child speaking it is his parents/guardians feeding it to him. why? that's the disturbing part

Reply(1)
18
Pepper90
2d ago

HE'S 4! At that age they still don't fully understand the difference between boys and girls. This is totally disgusting that HER parents are supporting this.

Reply
18
Related
survivornet.com

Bullied Barmaid, 25, With One ‘Dead Eye’ Gets a Badass, ‘Sparkly’ Gold Eye and Learns to Love Herself After Cancer Battle

Danni Winrow, 25, has been bullied her whole entire life after losing her right eye at just six months old due to retinoblastoma, which is a rare cancer of the retina. The bar manager from Liverpool, England is now learning to love herself, clapping back at trolls, and celebrating her “uniqueness,” by getting a sparkly, gold eye.
HEALTH
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lia
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#The Boys#Racism#South West News Service
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Vancouver, CA
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy