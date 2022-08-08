ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No plans for Labor Day Weekend? Save on luxe holiday trips with Travelzoo

By Sophie Cannon
 2 days ago

Have you been laboring over where to go for the upcoming holiday weekend?

Well work no more, as we tracked down some can’t-miss travel packages that are perfect for Labor Day Weekend 2022.

Actually, Travelzoo helped us, as they compiled the top ten vacation packages and hotel deals that do not have holiday black-out dates, allowing you to travel before, after or even on Labor Day weekend. So you have them on the calendar, the actual holiday is Monday, Aug. 5, and the surrounding weekend dates span from Aug. 2 through the 5th for an extended holiday.

Travelzoo let’s you travel on your own terms, with two different options when it comes to booking. Opt for a “Getaway Deal” and save big on hotel packages, sold as a voucher. This allows for flexible travel that you can book directly with the hotel to eliminate any hiccups upon arrival.

For the rest, all the booking is done directly on Travelzoo’s site , as you would book your stay on any other platform. Choose your dates and add on any extras and then pack your bags for hot destinations like Honolulu, HI or stay local with a trip to Ocean City, MD or the picturesque Adirondacks in New York’s Lake Placid.

Have your bags packed already? Then read on for our top picks for where you should spend Labor Day Weekend 2022.

1. Belize 4-night Retreat at The Placencia Resort , $255, original price: $585
Travelzoo

Belize is calling, and at this price, how can you say no? Stay at the stunning Placencia Resort for under $300 for a four-night stay, now 55% off the normal price for this package. Enjoy a private white-sand beach, swimming pool, water sports, volleyball and more, with flexible travel dates through February 2023.

Book Now 2. Cancun 3-night vacation at The Luxurious SLS Cancun , $799, original price: $1,489
Travelzoo

Be the first of your friends to stay at this newly-opened 5-star property, now almost half off the normal rate. This package also gets you a daily breakfast during your stay, plus an $100 credit to spend at the resort’s spa or dining options.

Book Now 3. Puerto Rico 3-Night Stay for 2 at the Royal Sonesta San Juan , $899, original price: $1,377
Travelzoo

No passport? No problem. This resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico is a dream, and now under $900 for a three-night vacation for two. The Royal Sonesta San Juan has stunning ocean-view rooms, now 35% off for a limited time only.

Book Now 4. Cabo 5-star suite for 3 nights at the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos , $915, original price: $1,320
Travelzoo

Head to Mexico this Labor Day for a deep discount. The Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos is the place to be, as when you book with Travelzoo you can enjoy a five-star junior suite at 30% off with daily breakfast included.

Book Now 5. White Sands Hotel Waikiki Hotel , $199/night
Travelzoo

Dig your toes in the white sands of Hawaii this fall. Check out this hotel in Honolulu, now 45% off and with no minimum stay required. The package also includes a $40 daily food-and-beverage credit and a waived resort fee, so you can enjoy everything the area has to offer.

Book Now 6. Adirondacks Escape in Lake Placid at the High Peaks Resort , $169/night
Travelzoo

Take a peek at this deal if you love the beautiful outdoors and mountains of the Adirondacks. Head to High Peaks Resort for Labor Day and enjoy hotels from $179/night, as opposed to the $399 rate when booking directly. Also take advantage of the daily $50 resort credit to make the most of your stay.

Book now 7. Charleston Historic District at the Emeline Hotel , $199/night
Travelzoo

This deal will have you dancing the Charleston. Head to South Carolina in style and stay at the Emeline Hotel for $199/night. Rates normally start at $529/night, plus this is a peak season to visit the south.

Book Now 8. Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco , near Union Square, $179/night
Travelzoo

Enjoy the art and culture of San Francisco this year, while also saving some cash. This is a new deal on the Travelzoo site, and includes a free bottle of wine, waived guest amenity fee and is now 55% off the normal price.

Book Now

