No plans for Labor Day Weekend? Save on luxe holiday trips with Travelzoo

Have you been laboring over where to go for the upcoming holiday weekend?

Well work no more, as we tracked down some can’t-miss travel packages that are perfect for Labor Day Weekend 2022.

Actually, Travelzoo helped us, as they compiled the top ten vacation packages and hotel deals that do not have holiday black-out dates, allowing you to travel before, after or even on Labor Day weekend. So you have them on the calendar, the actual holiday is Monday, Aug. 5, and the surrounding weekend dates span from Aug. 2 through the 5th for an extended holiday.

Travelzoo let’s you travel on your own terms, with two different options when it comes to booking. Opt for a “Getaway Deal” and save big on hotel packages, sold as a voucher. This allows for flexible travel that you can book directly with the hotel to eliminate any hiccups upon arrival.

For the rest, all the booking is done directly on Travelzoo’s site , as you would book your stay on any other platform. Choose your dates and add on any extras and then pack your bags for hot destinations like Honolulu, HI or stay local with a trip to Ocean City, MD or the picturesque Adirondacks in New York’s Lake Placid.

Have your bags packed already? Then read on for our top picks for where you should spend Labor Day Weekend 2022.

Belize is calling, and at this price, how can you say no? Stay at the stunning Placencia Resort for under $300 for a four-night stay, now 55% off the normal price for this package. Enjoy a private white-sand beach, swimming pool, water sports, volleyball and more, with flexible travel dates through February 2023.

Be the first of your friends to stay at this newly-opened 5-star property, now almost half off the normal rate. This package also gets you a daily breakfast during your stay, plus an $100 credit to spend at the resort’s spa or dining options.

No passport? No problem. This resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico is a dream, and now under $900 for a three-night vacation for two. The Royal Sonesta San Juan has stunning ocean-view rooms, now 35% off for a limited time only.

Head to Mexico this Labor Day for a deep discount. The Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos is the place to be, as when you book with Travelzoo you can enjoy a five-star junior suite at 30% off with daily breakfast included.

Dig your toes in the white sands of Hawaii this fall. Check out this hotel in Honolulu, now 45% off and with no minimum stay required. The package also includes a $40 daily food-and-beverage credit and a waived resort fee, so you can enjoy everything the area has to offer.

Take a peek at this deal if you love the beautiful outdoors and mountains of the Adirondacks. Head to High Peaks Resort for Labor Day and enjoy hotels from $179/night, as opposed to the $399 rate when booking directly. Also take advantage of the daily $50 resort credit to make the most of your stay.

This deal will have you dancing the Charleston. Head to South Carolina in style and stay at the Emeline Hotel for $199/night. Rates normally start at $529/night, plus this is a peak season to visit the south.

Enjoy the art and culture of San Francisco this year, while also saving some cash. This is a new deal on the Travelzoo site, and includes a free bottle of wine, waived guest amenity fee and is now 55% off the normal price.

