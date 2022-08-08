Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts
A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
whdh.com
Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help in IDing people related to June Charlestown shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are seeking the public’s help as they continue investigating a shooting that disrupted a high school graduation. The police department released multiple photos they said were related to the June 13 shooting, which interrupted Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony. No one was hurt...
whdh.com
Police investigate stabbings at hotel that left three people wounded in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were wounded, with one victim in critical condition, after a confrontation led to multiple stabbings at a hotel in Braintree, according to police. Authorities said officers were first called to the Residence Inn by Marriot on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, where first...
whdh.com
North Dighton man beats two female clerks, police say
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Dighton man was arrested after Auburn Police said he beat up a woman and her mother while the pair worked in an Auburn convenience store. “This was a savage, vicious beating– a merciless beating,” said Auburn Police Chief Todd Lemon, who called the attack “unusual” in his “long career” in law enforcement.
Charles Singleton of Boston accused of impersonating police officer in attempt to rape woman
A Boston man is accused of posing as a police officer in an effort to gain a woman’s trust before attempting to rape her early Saturday morning. Charles Singleton, a 51-year-old Dorchester resident, told a woman he was a police officer and offered her a ride home before pulling a gun, the Boston Police Department said.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel
BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
Man stabbed to death during ‘altercation’ in Everett, DA says
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts father reportedly stabbed to death protecting his son from group of teens
EVERETT – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a fatal stabbing that occurred yesterday around 10:22 p.m. on Cherry Street. The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, a 45-year-old Everett man was stabbed following a brief altercation....
whdh.com
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
GoFundMe started for Mark Luiso, Everett man who reportedly died in stabbing while protecting his son
An online fundraiser began collecting donations on Tuesday evening for a man who reportedly was fatally stabbed Monday night while protecting his son. Mark Luiso, 45, of Everett, was named by his family and friends to multiple local news outlets, as well as a company that said it employed him as a security guard.
Father Reportedly Stabbed To Death Protecting Son Near Everett Playground
A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports. Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Initial...
Murder trial opens on Worcester man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
WORCESTER — A Worcester man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death with a butcher knife because she allowed a male friend and his husband into their residence, according to testimony Tuesday from a friend who witnessed the killing. Antonio Lucas is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing death of 41-year-old Cleucilene A. da Silva on...
Situation resolved after suspect barricaded himself in Quincy storage facility
QUINCY, Mass. — Police say a SWAT situation has been resolved peacefully after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a storage facility on Washington Street Tuesday morning. Quincy Police say the suspect was held up in an interior room of the Public Storage rental facility and there was no...
whdh.com
Medway Police issue ‘community alert’ after string of reported housebreaks
MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three house break-ins believed to have happened in the same afternoon prompted police in Medway to issue an alert for residents. In a social media post, the Medway Police Department described how the breaks likely happened last Friday between 5-7 p.m. in the Brentwood-area and on Oakview Circle.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
New Bedford Police Make 10 Arrests at Portuguese Feast
NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford arrested 10 people during the four-day Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this past week, according to police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola. They were taken into custody for a variety of offenses including disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Carola noted.
