Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
whdh.com

Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

North Dighton man beats two female clerks, police say

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Dighton man was arrested after Auburn Police said he beat up a woman and her mother while the pair worked in an Auburn convenience store. “This was a savage, vicious beating– a merciless beating,” said Auburn Police Chief Todd Lemon, who called the attack “unusual” in his “long career” in law enforcement.
AUBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Murder trial opens on Worcester man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

WORCESTER — A Worcester man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death with a butcher knife because she allowed a male friend and his husband into their residence, according to testimony Tuesday from a friend who witnessed the killing.  Antonio Lucas is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing death of 41-year-old Cleucilene A. da Silva on...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
EVERETT, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Make 10 Arrests at Portuguese Feast

NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford arrested 10 people during the four-day Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this past week, according to police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola. They were taken into custody for a variety of offenses including disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Carola noted.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

