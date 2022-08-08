ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden

WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night. The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor. The council passed the […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
County
Wise County, VA
Wise County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Wise, VA
WJHL

Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
BRISTOL, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
HAYSI, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Bos#Fire And Rescue
Kingsport Times-News

Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop

KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

VSP looking for suspects who destroyed ATMs in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who destroyed two bank ATMs in Southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, the first incident happened on July 30 at the New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. A drive-thru ATM was destroyed around 1 a.m., but no cash was […]
HAYSI, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kingsport Times-News

Fraternal Order of Police shifts location of annual car show

KINGSPORT — Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge No. 11 will hold its annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Fort Henry Mall. That’s a change to the event’s location after a two-decade run in downtown Kingsport, during which it was dubbed the Broad Street Cruise-in and Car Show.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Eastman names new director

KINGSPORT — There's a new director at the helm of Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as its new director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corporation.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

‘We’ll be back’: Neon, KY mayor addresses disastrous flood

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a week later, people in Letcher County are still cleaning up debris and damage from the deadly flood, especially in Fleming-Neon. “Our little town at some points had 12 to 15 feet of water,” Mayor of Neon, Susan Polis said. “All of our businesses and churches and homes above […]
FLEMING-NEON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy