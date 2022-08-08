Read full article on original website
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Southwest Virginia and Kentucky experiencing significant floodingCheryl E PrestonKentucky State
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Record Visits to Tennessee Parks Last Year - Warriors Path Continues to Be Among TopJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Kingsport Times-News
Two Southwest Virginia clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
wymt.com
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall. Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County. According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden
WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night. The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor. The council passed the […]
spectrumnews1.com
‘It’ll come back:’ After five feet of water, Letcher County man looks to rebuild
MILLSTONE, Ky. — When the north fork of the Kentucky River took over Buddy Young’s Millstone neighborhood in Letcher County last week, it filled his home with five feet of water. “Everybody says, you know, ‘It comes fast,’ and it did,” said Young. “We didn’t have any time...
Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
wfxrtv.com
VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
wmot.org
Nearly half of the 25 Tennesseans arrested following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot have pleaded guilty
(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean pleaded guilty late last week to participating in the January 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say Johnson City resident James Brooks will plead guilty to a single count of Remaining in a Restricted Building. In exchange, three additional charges against him will be dropped.
WSLS
VSP looking for those responsible for ATM thefts in Dickenson, Buchanan counties
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for community help in identifying those responsible for two Southwest Virginia ATM incidents. On Tuesday, the Virginia State Police said that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is searching for the people that destroyed bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
175 acres along Powell River preserved to protect biodiversity and critical habitats
RICHMOND, VA – About 175 additional acres in Lee County have recently been added to The Cedars Natural Area Preserve along the Powell River, which is home to endangered freshwater mussel species. The Cedars, now 2,265 acres, is one of Virginia’s 66 natural area preserves. The statewide natural area...
Kingsport Times-News
Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop
KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
VSP looking for suspects who destroyed ATMs in Southwest Virginia
(WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who destroyed two bank ATMs in Southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, the first incident happened on July 30 at the New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. A drive-thru ATM was destroyed around 1 a.m., but no cash was […]
Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win victory at planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors of a 58-acre piece of farmland won a victory Tuesday when the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission recommended the most restrictive form of residential zoning (R-2A) among three options that were being considered. Residents of the Highland Parc subdivision adjacent to the Sugg property turned out in force for […]
Kingsport Times-News
Fraternal Order of Police shifts location of annual car show
KINGSPORT — Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge No. 11 will hold its annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Fort Henry Mall. That’s a change to the event’s location after a two-decade run in downtown Kingsport, during which it was dubbed the Broad Street Cruise-in and Car Show.
Husband and Wife Realtor Busted for Fraud
ABINGDON, Va. (VSP Press Release) – A husband and wife realtor team from Wise were...
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
Johnson City Press
Eastman names new director
KINGSPORT — There's a new director at the helm of Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as its new director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corporation.
‘We’ll be back’: Neon, KY mayor addresses disastrous flood
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a week later, people in Letcher County are still cleaning up debris and damage from the deadly flood, especially in Fleming-Neon. “Our little town at some points had 12 to 15 feet of water,” Mayor of Neon, Susan Polis said. “All of our businesses and churches and homes above […]
