UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Commercial Observer
Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M
Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
Commercial Observer
ScienceIO Opening First NYC Office at 11K-SF in Midtown South
Data science company ScienceIO inked a deal to open its first New York City office on the entire top floor of 24-28 West 25th Street and will relocate most of its business from Boston, Commercial Observer has learned. ScienceIO, which builds software for health care companies and hospitals, signed a...
Commercial Observer
Real Estate Firm Ogden CAP Renews 42K-SF Midtown Offices
The real estate arm of the Milstein family, Ogden CAP Properties, will stick with its 42,000-square-foot offices at 545 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. Ogden inked a three-year deal for the third through sixth floors of the 18-story Marx Realty building, extending its lease until 2027, according to Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx. Asking rents at the property between East 54th and East 55th streets range from $84 to $101 per square foot.
Commercial Observer
JPMorgan Chase Real Estate Chief David Arena On 270 Park Avenue
Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. Skyscrapers rising in Manhattan are nothing new, but every successive skyscraper is an expression of its time, including the obsessions and delusions. In that way,...
therealdeal.com
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
Commercial Observer
Caribbean Eatery Omar’s Kitchen to Open Second NYC Outpost in West Village
Caribbean restaurant Omar’s Kitchen and Rum Bar will open its second Manhattan outpost in a 1,200-square-foot space in the West Village, Commercial Observer has learned. Chef Omar Walters is bringing his signature take on nouveau Jamaican dining to 394 West Street this autumn, more than two years after premiering the brand at 29A Clinton Street in the Lower East Side at the advent of the pandemic, according to tenant broker Newmark.
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
Angela Yee Has Built a Business Empire — Diversity Is a Key Concept
The host of a nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Angela Yee also runs three separate businesses in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a Black female founder, Yee is committed to values like inclusion and diversity in the way she runs her companies. Here are the concepts behind Angela Yee’s businesses today.
Commercial Observer
EDC Sues Essex Restaurant Over Unpaid Rent from 2019
The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) sued eatery Essex for nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent the EDC claims Essex owes on a location it hasn’t occupied in three years, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. The EDC claims the American eatery failed to pay rent on its...
Commercial Observer
LAZ Parking Keeping its 27K-SF Garment District Outpost
A garage operator is finally putting it in “park” in its Garment District outpost. LAZ Parking signed a 10-year lease for 27,000 square feet at GFP Real Estate’s 310 West 39th Street, according to the landlord. The parking garage operator — which has 3,000 locations nationwide —...
Commercial Observer
MTA Could Toll Drivers Up to $23 in Parts of Manhattan Under Congestion Pricing Plan
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) hit the throttle on the long-stalled congestion pricing Wednesday, revealing that it could cost motorists up to $23 to take a car below 60th Street in Manhattan. The agency released the environmental assessment for congestion pricing, first proposed by disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017...
Thrillist
NYC Leaders Push for a New Subway Station in Hell's Kitchen
If city leaders get their way, a new public transit option could be on the horizon for Hell's Kitchen. At a rally and press conference on Tuesday, politicians including Congressman Jerry Nadler, City Council Member Erik Bottcher, and State Senator Brad Hoylman called for the MTA to revive long-abandoned plans to bring a 7 train station to 10th Avenue and 41st Street. The station was once planned as part of the 7 train's extension to the Hudson Yards mega-development on Manhattan's far west side but was scrapped to save costs.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Protesters call on state leaders to revisit plans for 7 train station in Hell's Kitchen
Years ago the plan to expand the 7 train line included a stop on 34th Street in Hudson Yards and a station at 41st Street and 10th Avenue. To cut costs, the Hell's Kitchen stop was scrapped.
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
fox5ny.com
Bronx business owners call for changes to bail laws
NEW YORK - Bronx business owners are demanding more be done to fight crime in their community and they’re turning up the heat on New York lawmakers over bail reform. It eliminates case bail for most nonviolent crimes. The business owners blame the rise in crime on repeat offenders....
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Tto Strengthen Housing Affordability for New York Seniors and Families
Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a legislative package aimed at expanding tax relief for New York homeowners, particularly those 60 and over. The package, which was signed alongside members of the State Legislature and advocates, will help to support homeowners - from first-time homebuyers to senior citizens - as inflation, rising costs, and other factors drive a nationwide affordability crisis.
What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.
New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffic and congestion can bring commutes to a halt and low speeds can make bus trips seem as if they’re taking forever. Two transit advocacy groups recognized the slowest and most unreliable local buses with the “Pokey” and “Schleppie” awards. The Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter used data and MTA real-time information to […]
