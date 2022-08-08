Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. HISTORICAL COMMISSION EARNS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD
The Washington County Historical Commission (WCHC) has received an award from the state. Members of the WCHC were recognized by Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, after it received a distinguished service award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for its efforts in 2021. The THC presents distinguished service awards to...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Changes Regulations For The Construction Of Homes In “Cluster Developments”
Building homes in College Station with no minimum lot size has been approved by the College Station city council. Council members at their July 28 meeting changed regulations for the construction of homes in “cluster developments”. Changes includes eliminating a minimum lot size and increasing the minimum amount...
wtaw.com
Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission Denies First Request To Grant An Exception To The City’s Residential Neighborhood Conservation Ordinance
For the first time, the Bryan planning and zoning commission (P&Z) is asked to consider granting an exception in the city’s neighborhood conservation district regulations to allow more than two unrelated residents in a home. P&Z unanimously voted against granting a conditional use permit following a public hearing on...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves Settlement In Two Lawsuits Against A Landowner
Legal action started almost five years ago by the city of College Station to acquire land for a westside regional park is over. The city council at its July 28th meeting approved buying 102 acres of land along Dowling Road north of Rock Prairie Road for almost $3.6 million dollars, or $35,000 dollars per acre.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
BURTON CITY COUNCIL PROPOSES REDUCED TAX RATE
The Burton City Council on Tuesday proposed a tax rate 10 cents lower than the previous rate. The council voted to formally propose the no-new-revenue rate of $0.32131 per $100 valuation as the new tax rate. Last year’s rate was $0.4246. Washington County Chief Appraiser Dyann White estimates that...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM RETURNS THURSDAY
The Brenham ISD Roundtable returns tomorrow (Thursday) on KWHI. The show hosts Brenham ISD officials as they discuss the various happenings and programs of the school district. Tomorrow’s guest will be Courtney Mason, Coordinator of Community Engagement and former principal of Krause Elementary School. The Brenham ISD Roundtable can...
kwhi.com
BLINN CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW RESIDENCE HALL ON BRENHAM CAMPUS
The Blinn College District and the Brenham community celebrated the grand opening of a new Brenham Campus residence hall Tuesday with rooms for more than 500 students. The ceremony commemorating the opening of Prairie Lea Hall included remarks from Chancellor Mary Hensley, Board of Trustees Chair Jim Kolkhorst, Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, and Mayor Milton Tate, among others.
wtaw.com
Brazos County’s Tax Assessor-Collector Says An Informational Postcard Is Not A Scam
Brazos County property owners have or are getting a postcard in the mail with information about calculating property tax payments for next year. Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe told county commissioners Tuesday that this is not a scam. The postcard contains website locations to determine property tax payments for the coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
BURTON ISD PARTNERING WITH TAMU TO BRING MOBILE CLINIC TO COMMUNITY
A mobile clinic is coming to Burton through a partnership between Burton ISD and Texas A&M University. During her report to the Burton School Board on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy said the Texas A&M School of Nursing has secured a $4 million grant for the next four years to bring a mobile clinic to the district. The clinic will serve students and the public one day a week.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO START CHARGING FOR SCHOOL MEALS AGAIN
Brenham ISD is going to be changing their student meal payment structure when classes resume next week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Brenham...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB BAND TO MARCH ACROSS TOWN FRIDAY
The Brenham Cub Band’s annual tradition of marching across Brenham returns on Friday. The public can cheer the band on during its March-a-thon, as it plays marching tunes around the city in preparation for the new school year. The march begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Brenham High School...
kwhi.com
GERMANIA FILLS BACKPACKS AT ANNUAL SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE
As Brenham and Burton ISD students get ready to return to school this fall, Germania Insurance wanted to help make sure they start out on the right foot. Germania sponsored two grade levels by making a $10,000 donation to the school supply drive that was hosted by the Brenham Game Changers this past Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Wildfire Update
Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included a wildfire update from deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware. During the past week there were five fires that burned less than ten acres. Ware also reported Brazos County has at its disposal, one airplane tanker, two helicopters, two bulldozers, and two Texas...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM FIREMAN’S FIESTA, CHAPPELL HILL WINE & CHEESE CRAWL
KWHI’s Community Corner tomorrow (Tuesday) will preview two local events happening this weekend in Washington County. Brenham Fire Department President Billy Ruemke will visit with KWHI to discuss the 53rd Annual Fireman’s Fiesta and highlight the activities on Friday and Saturday at the Fireman’s Training Center. Dale...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED
Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A READER SHARES HIS EXPERIENCE WITH THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT
I wanted to share my experience at the Appraisal District- Montgomery County today:. I had a formal hearing today in regards to my new (10 yr old) house I purchased in May 2021 in Montgomery County. In April this year, I received my proposed property taxes from MCAD which showed...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD PRIOR TO TAX RATE BEING SET
Montgomery County Commissioners were told this morning at the regular Commissioners Court Meeting that due to what is needed for the budget being greater than the no new revenue rate a public hearing will be required. The no-new-revenue tax rate enables the public to evaluate the relationship between taxes for...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA COUNCILMEMBER CHOSEN AS TML VICE PRESIDENT
Navasota Councilmember Pattie Pederson has been elected Vice President of the Texas Municipal League (TML), Region 14. The announcement comes after Pederson and Navasota Mayor Bert Miller attended the Texas Municipal League Region 14 Fall Meeting and Workshop in Galveston this past Saturday. Sessions attended included a legislative update and...
Firefighters still battling 300-acre wildfire in Washington County
As of 1 p.m. Monday, firefighters are still battling a 300-acre wildfire in the Washington County community of Burton, with approximately 20 percent of the blaze contained.
kwhi.com
LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
Comments / 0