ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. HISTORICAL COMMISSION EARNS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

The Washington County Historical Commission (WCHC) has received an award from the state. Members of the WCHC were recognized by Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, after it received a distinguished service award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for its efforts in 2021. The THC presents distinguished service awards to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission Denies First Request To Grant An Exception To The City’s Residential Neighborhood Conservation Ordinance

For the first time, the Bryan planning and zoning commission (P&Z) is asked to consider granting an exception in the city’s neighborhood conservation district regulations to allow more than two unrelated residents in a home. P&Z unanimously voted against granting a conditional use permit following a public hearing on...
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Government
kwhi.com

BURTON CITY COUNCIL PROPOSES REDUCED TAX RATE

The Burton City Council on Tuesday proposed a tax rate 10 cents lower than the previous rate. The council voted to formally propose the no-new-revenue rate of $0.32131 per $100 valuation as the new tax rate. Last year’s rate was $0.4246. Washington County Chief Appraiser Dyann White estimates that...
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM RETURNS THURSDAY

The Brenham ISD Roundtable returns tomorrow (Thursday) on KWHI. The show hosts Brenham ISD officials as they discuss the various happenings and programs of the school district. Tomorrow’s guest will be Courtney Mason, Coordinator of Community Engagement and former principal of Krause Elementary School. The Brenham ISD Roundtable can...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW RESIDENCE HALL ON BRENHAM CAMPUS

The Blinn College District and the Brenham community celebrated the grand opening of a new Brenham Campus residence hall Tuesday with rooms for more than 500 students. The ceremony commemorating the opening of Prairie Lea Hall included remarks from Chancellor Mary Hensley, Board of Trustees Chair Jim Kolkhorst, Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, and Mayor Milton Tate, among others.
BRENHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Rec#Parks And Recreation#City Hall#Brenham Parks Rec Board#Recreation Advisory Board#Wildlife Department#The Brenham Family Park
kwhi.com

BURTON ISD PARTNERING WITH TAMU TO BRING MOBILE CLINIC TO COMMUNITY

A mobile clinic is coming to Burton through a partnership between Burton ISD and Texas A&M University. During her report to the Burton School Board on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy said the Texas A&M School of Nursing has secured a $4 million grant for the next four years to bring a mobile clinic to the district. The clinic will serve students and the public one day a week.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD TO START CHARGING FOR SCHOOL MEALS AGAIN

Brenham ISD is going to be changing their student meal payment structure when classes resume next week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Brenham...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUB BAND TO MARCH ACROSS TOWN FRIDAY

The Brenham Cub Band’s annual tradition of marching across Brenham returns on Friday. The public can cheer the band on during its March-a-thon, as it plays marching tunes around the city in preparation for the new school year. The march begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Brenham High School...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

GERMANIA FILLS BACKPACKS AT ANNUAL SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

As Brenham and Burton ISD students get ready to return to school this fall, Germania Insurance wanted to help make sure they start out on the right foot. Germania sponsored two grade levels by making a $10,000 donation to the school supply drive that was hosted by the Brenham Game Changers this past Saturday.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Wildfire Update

Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included a wildfire update from deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware. During the past week there were five fires that burned less than ten acres. Ware also reported Brazos County has at its disposal, one airplane tanker, two helicopters, two bulldozers, and two Texas...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED

Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD PRIOR TO TAX RATE BEING SET

Montgomery County Commissioners were told this morning at the regular Commissioners Court Meeting that due to what is needed for the budget being greater than the no new revenue rate a public hearing will be required. The no-new-revenue tax rate enables the public to evaluate the relationship between taxes for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA COUNCILMEMBER CHOSEN AS TML VICE PRESIDENT

Navasota Councilmember Pattie Pederson has been elected Vice President of the Texas Municipal League (TML), Region 14. The announcement comes after Pederson and Navasota Mayor Bert Miller attended the Texas Municipal League Region 14 Fall Meeting and Workshop in Galveston this past Saturday. Sessions attended included a legislative update and...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy