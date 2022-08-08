9-Year-Old Boy Playing With Gun In Baltimore Fatally Shoots Teen: Police

600 block of Linnard Street Photo Credit: Image capture May 2022 © 2022 Google

A 9-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect that accidentally fatally shot a teenage girl in the head, officials say.

The boy was allegedly playing with the loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking and killing Nykayla Strawder, 15, in the 600 block of Linnard Street on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Baltimore police.

The 9-year-old dropped the gun and ran from the scene after the shooting.

Officers were able to run the serial number of the gun to determine that the weapon belonged to a female relative of the boy, who works as an armed security guard, police said.

In accordance with State Law and due to the age of the 9-year-old, he can not be charged with a crime.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. The Department is working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office and potential charges related to this incident are pending.

