ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

9-Year-Old Boy Playing With Gun In Baltimore Fatally Shoots Teen: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Teq7B_0h99lrOk00
600 block of Linnard Street Photo Credit: Image capture May 2022 © 2022 Google

A 9-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect that accidentally fatally shot a teenage girl in the head, officials say.

The boy was allegedly playing with the loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking and killing Nykayla Strawder, 15, in the 600 block of Linnard Street on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Baltimore police.

The 9-year-old dropped the gun and ran from the scene after the shooting.

Officers were able to run the serial number of the gun to determine that the weapon belonged to a female relative of the boy, who works as an armed security guard, police said.

In accordance with State Law and due to the age of the 9-year-old, he can not be charged with a crime.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. The Department is working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office and potential charges related to this incident are pending.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 9

WV- Fisherman
2d ago

If the owner of the gun was a security guard. Why does she not take proper protocol to keep the gun locked away safely from a young kid. I do not think the child she be blamed but the owner should have to face some accountability for giving a young child access to a loaded firearm without supervision

Reply(5)
5
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WRAL

Law shields 9-year-old boy from charges in teen's death

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Department#State
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police

An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, charged in Northwest Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that wounded two women, authorities said Tuesday.John Maxwell Holland of Baltimore was taken into custody Aug. 5, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. Patrol officers called to the scene found two women, ages 19 and 23, with gunshot wounds.The 19-year-old had a graze wound, while the 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The older woman's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.Investigators believe the shooting happened after an unspecified dispute. No additional details were released.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
335K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy