Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet
Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
Kate Beckinsale Takes Risks in Cropped Band Tee and Grungy Black Platform Boots
Click here to read the full article. Kate Beckinsale took a risk with her friend by her side. The “Underworld” actress stood tall on her couch, holding her cat in her arms while a row of golden balloons swayed behind her writing out her name. Beside her, Beckinsale’s friend, costumer designer Gabrielle Morpeth, was by her side. The caption on the post reads, “Previously, on Love Island.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale stood before the camera in a black lacy underwear that sat high on her hips. Beckinsale paired the risky fashion choice with...
J.Lo's Ballet Flats Are About to Take Fall Style by Storm — Shop Our Favorite Lookalikes Starting at $20
Click here to read the full article. There’s only one celeb who’s been doing the most when it comes to providing the perfect fashion inspo. Jennifer Lopez is currently on her Paris honeymoon with Ben Affleck and their kids, and with every new snapshot we see of the Hustlers actress comes a new tab we’re opening on our desktop to find the perfect dupe or lookalike dress, accessory, (and now) shoe. Lopez’s latest footwear choice is a pair of ballet flats that are sure to be the must-have item this fall, and you can buy designer flats and affordable styles...
Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram
Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style
By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Britney Matthews Models Cropped Hoodie & Slit Boy Shorts With Chunky Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany Matthews looked cozy and comfortable while modeling some new pieces from Vitality. In a post uploaded by the athleisure brand on Instagram, Matthews poses alongside her friend Taylor Chamberlain. The dynamic duo was all smiles as they model Vitality’s Mantra Set. The outfit was designed for ultimate comfort, longevity and effortless style. The ensemble consisted of a stone-colored hoodie that features a zipper detailing at the center, ribbed waistband and branding on the chest. Matthews completed her look with matching shorts. The casual bottoms includes a thick, elastic waistband with...
Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in
Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
Gwen Stefani Looks Wild With Off-Center Pigtails, Cowboy Boots & Mismatched Flannel Outfit
Gwen Stefani is always rocking some unique outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 52-year-old had her platinum blonde hair up in a bunch of different pigtails as she wore a mismatched red and blue flannel ensemble. Gwen’s...
Gwen Stefani Goes Peak Barbiecore in Hot Pink to Debut Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’
Click here to read the full article. A mystery is afoot for the new season of “The Voice,” but it’s nothing the show’s judges can’t handle — at least, in a humorous promotional video for the upcoming program. Welcoming new judge Camila Cabello, the Instagram clip finds the “Don’t Go Yet” singer arriving on set in a bright red suit and large gold hoop earrings. Completing her outfit is a gold pendant necklace, as well as a set of red sandals with thin front straps and block heels totaling at least 3-4 inches in height. The pair matches smoothly with the...
This Minimalist Bride Wore a Dress by The Row for Her California Dude Ranch Wedding
Danielle Hausberg and Josh Bleiweis were summer-camp sweethearts. At age 13, Danielle, encouraged by her Canadian mother, decided to leave her hometown of Los Angeles and spend her school break in the remote Ontario wilderness at Camp White Pine. Her fellow camper? A floppy-haired, adventurous boy from Toronto named Josh. Over swimming, rock climbing, and s’mores, a teen romance blossomed—and lasted far beyond their assigned session. The two began a long distance, Canadian relationship, “seeing each other maybe a few times throughout the year and always reconnecting at camp,” recalls Danielle. Even as they aged out of Camp White Pine, their relationship didn’t: Josh flew down to L.A. to be Danielle’s prom date, and Danielle ended up joining Josh at college in Canada.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Ryan Reynolds Slips on Classic Sneakers & Checkered Shirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Click here to read the full article. Ryan Reynolds embodied crisp and easygoing off-duty style while in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While leaving the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Reynolds was spotted wearing a pair of khaki pants with a white T-shirt. Layered atop the “Deadpool” actor’s wardrobe basics was a long-sleeved collared shirt with a cream and coral checked pattern, which included rolled-up sleeves. The relaxed outfit was complete with blue floral socks, as well as sunglasses and a stack of beaded bracelets — plus Reynolds’ Apple Watch. When it came to shoes, Reynolds opted for a classic pair of high-top sneakers....
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Dua Lipa Is Ready For Jazzercise in This Bra-and-Shorts Outfit
Dua Lipa continues to lean into the ever-popular Barbiecore trend, posting a series of snapshots to Instagram on Monday in which she's wearing the iconic doll's favorite color from top to toe. A big fan of the impromptu IG shoot, Lipa struck several poses in the doorway of an elevator, wearing a pale-pink crop top and matching shorts from Givenchy. Both items in the chic set conveyed an athletic air, complete with a belt around the bottom and top bands.
Bella Hadid Adds Athletic Twist to Glossy Pumps for Date Night With Boyfriend Marc Kalman
Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid added a few sporty touches to her dinner outfit. The model and her boyfriend Marc Kalman stepped out on Tuesday night in NYC. The pair were heading to dinner. For the night out, Hadid wore a navy blue baby tee with “compassionate” written across the top in white lettering. She paired the shirt with a gray plaid skirt. Hadid also added a navy blue bomber jacket to the outfit. She accessorized the look with a large statement necklace as well as drop earrings, rings and a watch, plus dark sunglasses and a...
Gigi Hadid Fuses Skater Grunge with Schoolgirl Prep in a Funky Knit Vest
Gigi Hadid's inimitable fashion sense has returned to the streets of New York City. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted in SoHo wearing an outfit that blended the best of two very different styles. First, she channeled the skater grunge look in a pair of ripped wide-leg jeans from Danielle Guizio...
The Best Men’s Sweaters for Looking Cool While Staying Warm
Click here to read the full article. Sweater weather is finally upon us, and in a big way. The right sweater can make a world of difference if you’re dealing with frigid weather, and that’s no more true than when you layer up with one of the best men’s sweaters. It’s never too early — or too late — to get started on shopping for a new men’s sweater, now that you’re getting ready to shelve that set of the best summer jeans — and other warm-weather essentials — in favor of fall and winter-ready gear. We’ve got options aplenty for...
