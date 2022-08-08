Read full article on original website
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
Raymore teen, 17, drowns in Jackson County lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Raymore teen died last weekend after drowning in Blue Springs Lake.
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park's Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space.
Car fire sets apartment building ablaze along Virginia Avenue in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters had their hands full with a two-alarm apartment building fire late Wednesday night. Just before 10 p.m., crews were called to a fire on Virginia Avenue just north of E. 45th Street. The 911 caller, who was passing by, told the...
KCK family wrongfully detained by police
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built
The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement on an incident at a Lee's Summit water park.
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park's Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space.
AMBER Alert for 2-year-old girl in stolen vehicle
Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa's most popular trails to its most popular park. KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019,...
Leavenworth man sentenced for hitting officer in head with ‘large rock’
LEAVENWORTH, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for hitting a Leavenworth officer in the head with a “large rock” on Aug. 26, 2021. Alvaro Pertuz III, a Leavenworth resident, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for throwing...
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
2-year-old found safe following early morning abduction
ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a young child was found safe,. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl. The Patrol said someone left Amari Washington, 2, unattended in a car in a parking lot in St....
Raytown police identify two teens killed in Sunday shooting
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two 18-year-old males have been identified by Raytown Police as the victims of a shooting from Sunday, Aug. 7. Officers responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road in response to shots fired. The shooting resulted in the deaths of Jabari Ellis and Xaivon McKinzey.
Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Coroner testifies Tuesday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa's most popular trails to its most popular park. City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make commuting by bike safer and connect neighborhoods to new resources.
