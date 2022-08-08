ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Wyandotte County, KS
Accidents
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Topeka, KS
Accidents
City
Columbus, NC
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Columbus, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Ford, KS
City
St. Louis, MO
Wyandotte County, KS
Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

KCK family wrongfully detained by police

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcclellan
WIBW

Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
KCTV 5

AMBER Alert for 2-year-old girl in stolen vehicle

Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular park. KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019,...
LENEXA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 70#Traffic Accident#I 635#The Kansas Highway Patrol
KMBC.com

2-year-old found safe following early morning abduction

ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a young child was found safe,. The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl. The Patrol said someone left Amari Washington, 2, unattended in a car in a parking lot in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCTV 5

Raytown police identify two teens killed in Sunday shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two 18-year-old males have been identified by Raytown Police as the victims of a shooting from Sunday, Aug. 7. Officers responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road in response to shots fired. The shooting resulted in the deaths of Jabari Ellis and Xaivon McKinzey.
RAYTOWN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCTV 5

Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Coroner testifies Tuesday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka

Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular park. City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make commuting by bike safer and connect neighborhoods to new resources. ‘Splash of Life’ building...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy