Nashville, TN

Nashville Parent

Register for 2022 Franklin Christmas Parade

Registration is now open for the 2022 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, December 3. The parade theme is “A Franklin Christmas.”. For the second year, the Franklin Kiwanis Club is partnering with the WCS Fine Arts Program to showcase the many talents of students in Williamson County Schools. Music and theatre groups will perform around the square and students will display their art along Main Street. Additionally, marching bands from Williamson County high and middle schools will participate in the parade.
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Nominate a Child for Bert's Big Adventure

Bert’s Big Adventure is now accepting applications and nominations from the Nashville area for children and their families to join the magic on its 2023 trip!. The organization provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. To...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Residents share concerns over recent coyote attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in East Nashville is mourning the loss of her cat. She said a coyote attacked it. This comes after another family in Green Hills said they lost their dogs to coyotes earlier this summer. Deborah Leeper is a TWRA licensed rehabber. She said after...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Waterfront Dining: Hendersonville's Lyncoya Café

When I first started paddleboarding back in 2011, I didn’t have many other friends who paddled, and I wasn’t as comfortable getting on the water alone. One of my few paddling friends, Brian, lived in Hendersonville, so I spent a lot of time there, paddling from Drakes Creek on Old Hickory Lake. (Brian also repaired paddleboards, and in those days I needed a lot of dings patched.)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

7 Essential Asian Dishes to Try in Nashville

I’m a lifelong Nashville resident, and though I was born and raised here, my family is Laotian, so I have strong ties to Asian cuisine. My family owns a few Asian eateries — Siam Pad Thai in Franklin, as well as the Chang Noi and Chang Kham food trucks — but our favorite way to spend time together is cooking at home and exploring other Asian restaurants around town.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Keb' Mo' Headlines Conservancy's River Swing

The Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’, Joe Andrews (The Cameroons, Old Crow Medicine Show), Tom Landstreet and friends and Trevor Clark Trio as part of its musical acts. This is the 19th year...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion

For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville

First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. Petfinder. Nova. – Type: Alpaca. – Age: Young. – Gender: Male. – Petfinder. Milo Piggery. – Type: Pot Bellied (mixed) – Age: Adult.
z975.com

Let's Make 'Recipe Grave Hunting' A Thing In Clarksville

There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
idesignarch.com

Colonial Inspired Home with Contemporary Southern Charm

This timeless luxury residence in Nashville, Tennessee blends classic southern architecture with contemporary elegance. The generous front porch, rear outdoor patio and courtyard offer relaxing elegant living for this southern retreat. Designed by Wade Weissmann Architecture and constructed by Castle Homes, the impeccably crafted house features an inviting neutral interior...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New study shows rainwater is unsafe to drink

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scientists have been warning people not to drink rainwater, no matter how fresh it may appear to be. That’s because a new study released this week shows that rainwater all over the country has high levels of hazardous, synthetic chemicals. These chemicals are called PFAS and since they don’t break down in the environment during the natural water cycle, they’ve been dubbed “forever chemicals”.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville's Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN

