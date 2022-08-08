Read full article on original website
WATCH: Biden coughs heavily through signing ceremony following COVID-19 rebound
President Joe Biden's Tuesday remarks at a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act were punctuated by extremely heavy, repeated coughing.
Don't believe Trump and the GOP: Biden and the Democrats are winning
The Inflation Reduction Act win shows President Joe Biden and Democrats delivering on two important promises.
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
White House targets climate change as Joe Biden lands in Kentucky to survey flood damage
The White House took aim at climate change as President Biden landed in Kentucky on Monday to survey the flooding that killed at least 37 people last week. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the flooding is yet another sign that climate change is exacerbating natural disasters. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to meet with Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear throughout Monday afternoon.
Biden approval rises to 40%, highest in two months, Reuters/Ipsos shows
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rose this week to its highest level since early June following a string of legislative victories, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.
'You’re stuck with us': Biden promises full support to flood-ravaged Kentucky
Emerging from weeks of coronavirus isolation, President Joe Biden stepped into a role he has long emphasized in his political career: that of a consoler who can bring comfort to people and families weighed down by the pain of grief and destruction.
One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 12 months since the chaotic end to the U.S. war in Afghanistan haven’t been easy for Joe Biden. The new president was flying high early in the summer of 2021, the American electorate largely approving of Biden’s performance and giving him high marks for his handling of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden tries to heal Kentucky flood victims -- and country
In Lost Creek, Kentucky, Joe Biden promised flood victims Monday that their shattered lives will be restored -- a message of optimism he hopes to beam right through a divided America three months before elections that will decide the fate of his presidency. - Empathy, unity - So in Lost Creek, Biden did one thing he has long been known for doing well: he comforted the grieving.
Biden not briefed on raid at Trump's Florida home, White House says
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden was not given advance notice of a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the White House said on Tuesday, stressing that the Justice Department conducts investigations independently.
Former asthma sufferer Biden has cough, but not COVID, White House says
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to test negative for COVID-19 but is suffering its lingering effects, the White House press office said on Tuesday, after he coughed repeatedly through a speech on the South Lawn.
Biden heading to South Carolina for beach vacation
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden departs on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, an oceanfront golf resort that he has visited in the past.
White House downplays Biden's 'lingering' COVID-19 cough
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters not to be concerned by President Joe Biden's coughing fit during a bill signing Tuesday.
Biden will travel to Kentucky in first trip since Covid diagnosis
President Joe Biden is set to resume travel for the first time since he tested positive for Covid 15 days ago. The White House announced Friday that the president will travel with first lady Jill Biden to Kentucky on Monday to join Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear in meeting with families affected by recent floods that have devastated the eastern part of the state. The president and first lady will also “survey recovery efforts” at a local FEMA recovery center, the White House said.
Less-divided U.S. steelworkers union to greet Vice President Harris
LAS VEGAS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris faces a less politically divided audience at the United Steelworkers convention on Wednesday compared to previous years, said members interviewed by Reuters, in an address expected to lean heavily on the administration's job record.
Biden remains impervious to political pressure on southern border
President Joe Biden is proving impervious to calls for stronger enforcement measures at the southern border, even as record numbers of migrants have crossed since he took office. The Biden administration is ending the Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as "Remain in Mexico," a program initiated under then-President Donald Trump...
Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month, settling in for a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware. The president tested negative Saturday and Sunday, according to his doctor, clearing the way for him to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus. “He will safety return to public engagement and presidential travel,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote. “I’m feeling good,” Biden said before boarding Marine One outside the White House. The Bidens were expected to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach, a popular vacation destination.
