Kentucky State

Lost Creek, KY
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Kentucky Government
Fox News

White House targets climate change as Joe Biden lands in Kentucky to survey flood damage

The White House took aim at climate change as President Biden landed in Kentucky on Monday to survey the flooding that killed at least 37 people last week. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the flooding is yet another sign that climate change is exacerbating natural disasters. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to meet with Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear throughout Monday afternoon.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 12 months since the chaotic end to the U.S. war in Afghanistan haven’t been easy for Joe Biden. The new president was flying high early in the summer of 2021, the American electorate largely approving of Biden’s performance and giving him high marks for his handling of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUS
Joe Biden
Andy Beshear
Jill Biden
AFP

Biden tries to heal Kentucky flood victims -- and country

In Lost Creek, Kentucky, Joe Biden promised flood victims Monday that their shattered lives will be restored -- a message of optimism he hopes to beam right through a divided America three months before elections that will decide the fate of his presidency. - Empathy, unity -            So in Lost Creek, Biden did one thing he has long been known for doing well: he comforted the grieving.
KENTUCKY STATE
Reuters

Biden heading to South Carolina for beach vacation

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden departs on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, an oceanfront golf resort that he has visited in the past.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden will travel to Kentucky in first trip since Covid diagnosis

President Joe Biden is set to resume travel for the first time since he tested positive for Covid 15 days ago. The White House announced Friday that the president will travel with first lady Jill Biden to Kentucky on Monday to join Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear in meeting with families affected by recent floods that have devastated the eastern part of the state. The president and first lady will also “survey recovery efforts” at a local FEMA recovery center, the White House said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden remains impervious to political pressure on southern border

President Joe Biden is proving impervious to calls for stronger enforcement measures at the southern border, even as record numbers of migrants have crossed since he took office. The Biden administration is ending the Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as "Remain in Mexico," a program initiated under then-President Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month, settling in for a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware. The president tested negative Saturday and Sunday, according to his doctor, clearing the way for him to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus. “He will safety return to public engagement and presidential travel,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote. “I’m feeling good,” Biden said before boarding Marine One outside the White House. The Bidens were expected to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach, a popular vacation destination.
DELAWARE STATE

