Students welcomed back to Toledo Early College by University of Toledo mascots
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Early College High School (TEC) will reopen its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 9, welcoming students back with a visit from Toledo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Romules Durant and two special guests: Rocky and Roxy, the University of Toledo's mascots. The...
New Research: Summer Learning Boosts Math Performance, College Graduation
With August underway, America’s kids have begun nervously counting the days until vacation ends, while their parents are eyeing back-to-school sales and carpool schedules. But the education policy world is still soaking in the glories of summer — or, more precisely, summer school. New research released last month has offered persuasive new evidence of the […]
US News and World Report
Connect With College Professors Before Medical School
College professors are an incredible resource that undergraduate students – especially those in relatively large undergraduate science classes – often overlook. For prospective medical school students, it's important to establish and sustain relationships with undergraduate professors since they can play a key role in helping you pursue your medical dreams.
BBC
GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults
Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
