ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

New Research: Summer Learning Boosts Math Performance, College Graduation

With August underway, America’s kids have begun nervously counting the days until vacation ends, while their parents are eyeing back-to-school sales and carpool schedules. But the education policy world is still soaking in the glories of summer — or, more precisely, summer school. New research released last month has offered persuasive new evidence of the […]
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

Connect With College Professors Before Medical School

College professors are an incredible resource that undergraduate students – especially those in relatively large undergraduate science classes – often overlook. For prospective medical school students, it's important to establish and sustain relationships with undergraduate professors since they can play a key role in helping you pursue your medical dreams.
COLLEGES
BBC

GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults

Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy