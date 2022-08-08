MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ Jeff Blank, COO, Evolve Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

