Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. and teammates trolled Mets fans during weekend series
While the Braves lost their weekend series against the Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario had some fun at the expense of New York baseball fans. You have to hand it to Acuña and Co., they’re enjoying their one time around the sun as World Series champions. Whether that time period lasts longer will be dependent on how they finish the season.
NBC Sports
Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat
Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
Yardbarker
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
fantasypros.com
Anibal Sanchez allows four runs in Monday's loss to Cubs
Anibal Sanchez lasted five innings on the mound for the Nationals Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out three in the Nationals' 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Sanchez has struggled on the mound for the Nationals, allowing four or more runs...
fantasypros.com
Jameson Taillon fans six Mariners in victory Monday
Jameson Taillon pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in New York’s 9-4 win in Seattle on Monday. Taillon earned his 11th victory of the season and improved to 11-2 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings across 22 starts. Taillon is 2-0 in his last five starts with a 3.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. Monday also marked Taillon’s third quality start in that span and his seventh of the season. The righty bounced back from getting knocked around for six runs by these same Mariners in The Bronx last week. Taillon will look for his 12th win in his next start on Sunday night in Boston.
fantasypros.com
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Anderson picks up the win in sweep of Padres Sunday
Tyler Anderson pitched seven innings on Sunday, striking out three, walking one, and giving up two hits for zero earned runs as he earned the win for the Dodgers in a 4-0 game against the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. Anderson picked up his 13th win of the season on Sunday as...
fantasypros.com
Edwin Diaz strikes out the side in recording save on Sunday
Edwin Diaz struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning on Sunday against the Braves to record his 26th save of the season. Just your standard 64% CSW rate and 86% whiff rate for Diaz, who mowed through the Braves lineup like he was taking a stroll in the park. He now has a K/9 rate of 18.07 or more than two batters per inning, and is simply untouchable at the moment. Diaz's entrances have turned into events themselves, and with enormous confidence, a dominant arsenal, and a strong team behind him, he's likely going to finish the year with one of the best fantasy seasons for a closer ever.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Frankie Montas shelled for six runs in Yankees debut Sunday
Frankie Montas pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in New York’s 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montas’ Yankee debut was not ideal for his new team or his fantasy managers. It was the first time this season Mantas had allowed six runs. Montas admitted after the game that he was “not in synch with [his] mechanics” so fantasy managers can probably chalk this one up to nerves. Montas had also been on the bereavement list this week dealing with a death in the family so that may have factored into Sunday's performance as well. Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings across 20 starts. He will look to make a better second impression in his next start on Saturday against the Red Sox.
fantasypros.com
Tim Anderson (hand) to miss 4-6 weeks
Tim Anderson will be out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, and surgery is reportedly still a possibility as well. (Russell Dorsey on Twitter) This injury is a huge blow for Anderson's fantasy owners, as he likely won't return until late September, making him a non-factor for the majority, if not all of the rest of the fantasy season. The shortstop has hit .301 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 79 games this season, as he has struggled to stay on the field.
fantasypros.com
Franmil Reyes claimed by Cubs
Reyes was DFA'd by the Guardians after a really rough first half of 2022, but he'll get s fresh start with the Cubs. It's unclear if he'll report straight to the big league club, but he should see time there at some point this season. While he's been bad in 2022, he hit 30 HRs and had a 125 wRC+ in 2021, so there is absolutely still potential for the 27-year-old to return to form.
FOX Sports
Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak
Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
fantasypros.com
Jason Heyward (knee) done for season, will be released next year
Heyward has one year remaining on his $184 million contract, but there's no need for the Cubs to continue to roster him, even if it means eating the remainder of his salary. Heyward had one season with Chicago with more than 11 home runs and although his defense was exemplary for much of his contract, he had barely hit above the Mendoza line for the past two seasons. A healthy Heyward will catch on somewhere but he's almost certainly not going to make a fantasy impact.
fantasypros.com
Jesus Luzardo dominates Cubs on Sunday
Jesus Luzardo fired seven shutout innings in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Luzardo was outstanding Sunday afternoon in his second start back from a long stint on the IL. Over two starts since returning, the young lefty has given up just two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 across 12 innings. Luzardo should be rostered in pretty much all standard fantasy formats heading into a start versus the Braves on Saturday.
fantasypros.com
Lirim Hajrullahu leads way in Cowboys' kicking race
According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, K Lirim Hajrullahu has consistently been the leading kicker for the Dallas Cowboys in practice. (Michael Gehlken, Dallas Morning News) Fantasy Impact:. As of Saturday, August 6 when Gehlken's article was posted, former CFL kicker Hajrullahu was easily leading the way...
fantasypros.com
Jacob deGrom utterly dominant against Braves on Sunday
Jacob deGrom allowed two runs on a hit and walk over 5 2/3 innings against the Braves on Sunday. He struck out 12 and earned the win, moving to 1-0. deGrom was perfect through 5 2/3 innings before giving up a walk and a home run. He was absurdly dominant, generating 25 whiffs on 76 pitches, including 18 on 20 swings on his slider. That 90% whiff rate represents the highest mark for any starting pitcher on any one pitch ever since tracking began in 2008. The simple fact is that so long as deGrom is healthy, he's the best pitcher in the game and it isn't particularly close. He will take on the Phillies next where he'll likely dominate again.
fantasypros.com
Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending wrist surgery to shorten his ulnar bone, with the goal of being ready for spring training next year. (Aaron Gleeman on Twitter) Kirilloff has battled wrist injuries for each of the last two seasons, and his long-term viability as both a major-league and fantasy option are in doubt. Hopefully, this surgery does the trick but those in dynasty leagues should keep Kirilloff buried in your rankings for now.
fantasypros.com
Taysom Hill (ribs) returns to practice Monday
Hill participated in "walkthrough, individual [drills and] routes on air" but left practice early as planned. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said it was "all part of the ramp-up process" as Hill returns from a rib injury. Allen intends to utilize Hill all over the field at multiple positions, including tight end, wide receiver, and quarterback to maximize his impact and take advantage of mismatches against opposing defenses. Hill will also reportedly be used at times on special teams. Hill's situation is one to monitor as Allen appears to be dedicated to getting the most out of Hill which should lead to a much more fantasy-relevant season, much closer to his 2020 season than he had in 2021 where his QB-only eligibility made him a hard start in anything other than two-QB leagues.
NFL・
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP, on track for Week 1
Dobbins suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year and has been working his way back from that injury since that time. He has been adamant that he will be ready for Week 1, and this latest move by the Ravens gives an indication he may have been right. Fantasy managers should feel a lot more confident about drafting Dobbins around his ADP with this latest development, and the third-year RB should have the lead role in one of the league's best rushing offenses.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
