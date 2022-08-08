Read full article on original website
Oxford Leader
988 suicide prevention phone number has Oxford connections
Recently it was announced Michigan had joined the nation in “transitioning” to the 988 dialing code for suicide prevention. If a person is in crisis, they can dial the easy-to-remember 988 number on their phone and talk to trained personnel. What some may not know is the idea for an easier way to get immediate help started at the American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108, on E. Drahner Road.
Police seize guns from teens who attended massive rural Michigan party promoted on TikTok
WELLS TWP, MI — A party advertised on TikTok that drew as many as 1,000 people to rural Tuscola County has resulted in police seizing three handguns from three teen attendees. The party, dubbed “Project X 2.0,” took place Friday, Aug. 5, on property in the 200 block of...
Oxford families express outrage following new evidence in HS shooting case
On Tuesday, Oxford High School parents took turns airing out their fury towards the Oxford School Board for what they consider to be a lack of transparency and inaction.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia
MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
New evidence in the Oxford School shooting has now led to an Oxford outrage
Tom Donnelly added fuel to the fire by criticizing parents of victims saying they are trying to divide the community by taking events during the shooting out of context and going public.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man drowns in Anchor Bay after jumping into water, officials say
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb Township man who was on a boat with 17 family members and friends over the weekend drowned after he jumped into the water in Anchor Bay, officials said. Macomb County divers were called around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) to an area of...
Fox17
5 safe after boat sinks in Lake Michigan near Casco Twp.
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were evacuated after their boat sank in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the sinking happened near Sleepy Hollow Resort in Casco Township. We’re told occupants reported a loud bang coming from the boat, which SHAES describes as...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
Semi-truck driver sentenced for crash with state trooper
A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to years behind bars after a crash that injured a state trooper in April, according to court records.
abc12.com
Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
abc57.com
Free COVID-19 tests available across Michigan
Residents throughout Michigan are eligible to receive free COVID-19 tests through the Rockefeller Foundation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. Through the foundation's Project Act, 180,000 tests will be available to 36,000 households across the state. Previously, tests were only available in certain ZIP codes. The tests...
Man arrested after rock smashes car window, injuring 7-year-old in Northern Michigan
GAYLORD, MI -- A 31-year-old Gaylord man is accused of throwing a rock that smashed a car window, injuring a 7-year-old girl with flying glass. State police said a woman and her boyfriend were in a truck on McCoy Road when they noticed that her ex-boyfriend passed them in a Jeep going in the opposite direction. The Jeep turned around and began following them.
Michigan to provide 180K free COVID-19 tests
The MDHHS and Rockefeller Foundation previously partnered to provide tests to households in certain zip codes.
WLNS
JOB ALERT: The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields, offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and say, each facility operates like a small city. There are needs for a wide array of positions, including plumbers, counselors,...
Oxford Leader
Deputies Rafalski and Oxford there to help Oxford students
Last month, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard introduced the two newest members of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Comfort Unit – Sadie and Wildcat. They join a collection of floppy-eared, undeniably cute, and over-the-top affectionate King Charles Cavalier Spaniel purebred dogs to highlight the real law enforcement benefit they have. In fact, two more are expected to join the unit in about seven weeks.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,137 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,137 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,305 cases per day, a...
wgrt.com
Two Drug Busts in Port Huron Last Week
On August 2, 2022, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the Port Huron area. The investigation involved an address in the 1600 Blk of Wells St and the 34 year old male resident that resided there. A search warrant was obtained by DTF for the address and was executed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Study finds 21% of Michigan’s adult population don’t want kids -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Study: Over one-fifth of Michigan adults don’t want kids. Traditional Western ideals often equate adulthood with parenthood, but a new study out of Michigan...
Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
