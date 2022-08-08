ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Oxford Leader

988 suicide prevention phone number has Oxford connections

Recently it was announced Michigan had joined the nation in “transitioning” to the 988 dialing code for suicide prevention. If a person is in crisis, they can dial the easy-to-remember 988 number on their phone and talk to trained personnel. What some may not know is the idea for an easier way to get immediate help started at the American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108, on E. Drahner Road.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia

MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Fox17

5 safe after boat sinks in Lake Michigan near Casco Twp.

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were evacuated after their boat sank in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the sinking happened near Sleepy Hollow Resort in Casco Township. We’re told occupants reported a loud bang coming from the boat, which SHAES describes as...
CASCO TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Free COVID-19 tests available across Michigan

Residents throughout Michigan are eligible to receive free COVID-19 tests through the Rockefeller Foundation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. Through the foundation's Project Act, 180,000 tests will be available to 36,000 households across the state. Previously, tests were only available in certain ZIP codes. The tests...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

JOB ALERT: The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields, offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and say, each facility operates like a small city. There are needs for a wide array of positions, including plumbers, counselors,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxford Leader

Deputies Rafalski and Oxford there to help Oxford students

Last month, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard introduced the two newest members of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Comfort Unit – Sadie and Wildcat. They join a collection of floppy-eared, undeniably cute, and over-the-top affectionate King Charles Cavalier Spaniel purebred dogs to highlight the real law enforcement benefit they have. In fact, two more are expected to join the unit in about seven weeks.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wgrt.com

Two Drug Busts in Port Huron Last Week

On August 2, 2022, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the Port Huron area. The investigation involved an address in the 1600 Blk of Wells St and the 34 year old male resident that resided there. A search warrant was obtained by DTF for the address and was executed.
PORT HURON, MI
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI

