BBC

Domino's: fast food giant pulls out of Italy, the home of pizza

Domino's Pizza's last stores in Italy have been closed after the firm that operated its outlets in the country filed for bankruptcy, reports say. Franchise holder ePizza SpA was hit by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the story. Domino's had struggled to win over customers in the...
#Barcelona#Food Drink
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Mic

Lauren Boebert's gun-themed, diarrhea-inducing restaurant has shut down

Lauren Boebert had a simple dream of owning a restaurant where the wait staff carried firearms and the food caused bloody diarrhea. And while she made her dream a reality for a little while, it simply wasn’t meant to last. Shooters Grill, her pride and joy and personal debt factory, has closed its doors for good.
New York Culture

Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items

Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Mic

McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast

McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
The US Sun

What time does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?

WHO doesn't love a McDonald's breakfast to get them going for the day?. Whether your favorite menu choice is a classic McMuffin or sweet pancakes and syrup, there's plenty of time to order before McDonald's stops serving breakfast treats. What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?. McDonald's serves breakfast up...
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
Daily Mail

Read the one-star restaurant review an angry customer left a café because their waiter with a disability made them 'uncomfortable' - as the trendy eatery fires back

An upset café boss has rushed to defend one of his employees after a nasty online review criticised the barista's disability. Adam Kakaati, the owner of Nuriyah Café in the southwest Sydney suburb of Gregory Hills, said Vari Desho is his best barista in town despite suffering from Tourette Syndrome.
