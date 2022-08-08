Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Restaurant manager's savage reply to TripAdvisor moan about £7 glass of Prosecco
A restaurant general manager hit back at a negative TripAdvisor review about his "expensive" £7 glasses of Prosecco and hour-long wait with a savage reply. The diner, named Sue by the boss at The Terrace in Yarmouth, on the Isle of Wight, left a two-star review for the harbourside eatery.
BBC
Domino's: fast food giant pulls out of Italy, the home of pizza
Domino's Pizza's last stores in Italy have been closed after the firm that operated its outlets in the country filed for bankruptcy, reports say. Franchise holder ePizza SpA was hit by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the story. Domino's had struggled to win over customers in the...
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Mic
Lauren Boebert's gun-themed, diarrhea-inducing restaurant has shut down
Lauren Boebert had a simple dream of owning a restaurant where the wait staff carried firearms and the food caused bloody diarrhea. And while she made her dream a reality for a little while, it simply wasn’t meant to last. Shooters Grill, her pride and joy and personal debt factory, has closed its doors for good.
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Mic
McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast
McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
Chipotle: The rich are buying more burritos, and the poorest customers are pulling back
CEO Brian Niccol says high-income customers are increasing Chipotle trips in place of more expensive dining. Chipotle says it relies on high-income customers for the bulk of sales. The chain has raised prices in the past year and plans to bump them again in August. Inflation is changing how Chipotle...
Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers
Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
What time does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?
WHO doesn't love a McDonald's breakfast to get them going for the day?. Whether your favorite menu choice is a classic McMuffin or sweet pancakes and syrup, there's plenty of time to order before McDonald's stops serving breakfast treats. What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?. McDonald's serves breakfast up...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
Lottery Jackpot Won by Woman Who Begged Outside Bank 5 Hours a Day
The woman, who remains anonymous, has won some $1.3 million after purchasing her BonoLoto lottery ticket at a tobacco shop in Spain.
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Popculture
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
Read the one-star restaurant review an angry customer left a café because their waiter with a disability made them 'uncomfortable' - as the trendy eatery fires back
An upset café boss has rushed to defend one of his employees after a nasty online review criticised the barista's disability. Adam Kakaati, the owner of Nuriyah Café in the southwest Sydney suburb of Gregory Hills, said Vari Desho is his best barista in town despite suffering from Tourette Syndrome.
Bizarre find inside a box of McDonald's chicken nuggets leaves customer baffled
A McDonald's customer who ordered six chicken nuggets was baffled when she opened the box to find diced onions. She posted pictures of the unwelcome surprise on Facebook dumbfounded by her the drive-through experienced. 'Went to the drive-through tonight,' she wrote. 'Ordered six nuggets and got this instead. Bloody onions.'
Comments / 0