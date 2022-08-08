Read full article on original website
Related
Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?
Editor's Note: "Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Chicago Cubs-White Sox Field of Dreams jersey comparison
Each Chicago baseball team is playing in back-to-back Field of Dreams games, a new MLB tradition of playing one regular season game at the Field of Dreams baseball field in Iowa. This season, the Chicago Cubs are facing the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11 after the White Sox walked off...
Cubs: Jason Heyward’s time in Chicago might not be over after all
Longtime Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is appreciated throughout the organization. When the time comes, he’d be welcomed back with open arms. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs revealed that this would be Heyward’s last year in Chicago. One of the league’s highest-paid contracts when he signed at the time (eight years, $164 million in 2016), Heyward hasn’t played up to the standard that his AAV suggests.
Fox News
Cubs, Reds reveal uniforms for MLB at Field of Dreams game
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds revealed their uniforms for the MLB at Field of Dreams game which is set to take place later this week. Both teams will wear classic uniforms for the game on Thursday night. The uniforms are inspired by what both franchises wore in the early 1900s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Cubs latest low-risk waiver claim could pay dividends down the road
The Chicago Cubs have claimed Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes was DFA’d be Cleveland over the weekend. The Cubs took a flyer on a proven veteran Monday by claiming Reyes off waivers. While there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to rediscover his old stroke, Chicago’s front office doesn’t have much to lose at this point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Braden talks about lineup chemistry and why the Padres are still in it
The Padres had a tough weekend against the Dodgers. What does a former major league pitcher think about the position the Padres are in? Former Oakland A’s pitcher, Dallas Braden, joined Gwynn & Chris to talk about the Padres big trade.
Yardbarker
Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
Mike Fiers reportedly departed from the Mexican League in late June for a new start in Taiwan, agreeing to a contract with the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. But on Tuesday, CPBL STATS reported the Uni-Lions terminated Fiers' contract following a failed physical. Fiers pitched 44 1/3...
247Sports
Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
MLB at Field of Dreams: Everything to know about the 2022 game between the Cubs, Reds
Major League Baseball decided to pay homage to one of the greatest baseball movies of all time and introduce MLB at Field of Dreams in 2021. Last year's inaugural contest was a monstrous success — in Iowa's first MLB game, Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run in a thriller to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees, just 500 feet from the Field of Dreams and site of the movie of the same name.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023
Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
MLB won't return to Field of Dreams site in 2023 due to construction, owner Frank Thomas says
Construction at the movie site will prevent a game next year, though it's possible that MLB returns in a later year after work is complete.
Comments / 0