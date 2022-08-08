Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?
Editor's Note: "Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies
Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
Jimmy Rollins wants to see the Phillies ballpark ‘rocking’ like the golden days
Jimmy Rollins is calling on Phillies fans to make the ballpark feel like the golden days of baseball. He tweeted, “This Phillies team has IT!!” yet he’s “still seeing too many empty seats at the Bank.” The Phillies are 41-19 since June 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Royals won the first game 4-2....
FOX Sports
Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
Phillies Twitter goes wild after Phils complete comeback for 7th straight win
The Phils scored three runs in the bottom of the 8th, capped by a J.T. Realmuto go-ahead RBI single. The win marked the Phillies’ third against Sandy Alcántara this season, the only team to do so.
The Bijou Star Files: Pitcher Drills Batter, Batter Comforts Pitcher
Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 10, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL BATTER DRILLED IN HEAD BY FASTBALL… Comforts Pitcher Afterward. Touching moment in a Little League World Series regional tournament on Tuesday — a...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
numberfire.com
Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday
The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
Yardbarker
Lenyn Sosa Gets First Career Start at Shortstop for White Sox
The Chicago White Sox have entered life without Tim Anderson (for the time being), and it’s looking like recently recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa will be more than a depth piece. Fresh off of mashing his first MLB home run on Tuesday, Sosa will get his first career start at shortstop in Wednesday night’s ballgame.
Game #112 Espino to the mound for the Nats
Where have you heard this before, the Washington Nationals need a great start tonight. They will face Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs. The Nats have now dropped six in a row and desperately need a win. There are just 50-games remaining after tonight. For many, this season cannot end...
Comments / 0