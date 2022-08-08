Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO