NBC Sports Chicago

Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?

Editor's Note: "Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies

Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
FOX Sports

Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Royals won the first game 4-2....
FOX Sports

Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
93.1 WZAK

The Bijou Star Files: Pitcher Drills Batter, Batter Comforts Pitcher

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 10, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL BATTER DRILLED IN HEAD BY FASTBALL… Comforts Pitcher Afterward. Touching moment in a Little League World Series regional tournament on Tuesday — a...
Eloy Jiménez
Bill Veeck
Ken Griffey Jr.
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday

Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday

The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
Yardbarker

Lenyn Sosa Gets First Career Start at Shortstop for White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have entered life without Tim Anderson (for the time being), and it’s looking like recently recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa will be more than a depth piece. Fresh off of mashing his first MLB home run on Tuesday, Sosa will get his first career start at shortstop in Wednesday night’s ballgame.
Talk Nats

Game #112 Espino to the mound for the Nats

Where have you heard this before, the Washington Nationals need a great start tonight. They will face Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs. The Nats have now dropped six in a row and desperately need a win. There are just 50-games remaining after tonight. For many, this season cannot end...
