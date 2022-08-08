Hot and humid conditions continue through the first part of the week. This pattern will yield some precipitation over the next few days. Today a large part of the state stays dry with sunshine and high humidity. However, we will see a few showers in the northern third of the state, from US 30 northward. They will not be that impressive and will generally have a minor coverage area. NW Ohio has the best chance today. Tonight through tomorrow and Wednesday, showers and storms work through the rest of the state. Wednesday will clear from NW to southeast, with only far southern and eastern counties holding onto precipitation into late afternoon Wednesday. All told, the next 3 days precipitation adds up to .5″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows the rain potential and scope.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO