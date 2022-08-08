Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
When will temps cool? Pleasant weather on the way
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A quiet start to the day with the chance for a light spotty shower, mainly south. A mix of sun and clouds with quiet conditions through the rest of the day as highs climb into the upper 70s. A weak front will move in Thursday allowing the chance for a few light showers during the late morning and early afternoon.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Light, spotty showers possible Wednesday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A slow moving cold front will continue to push south tonight allowing for some comfortable air to move in. Mostly to partly cloudy as we fall back into the mid 60s tonight. A quiet start to the day tomorrow with the chance for a light spotty...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Who will see rain? Here’s the Tuesday forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A front is approaching from the Northwest. Most of the rain/storms will be across the southern 1/2 of the area today. Lingering shower early Wednesday morning before drier and less humid air moves in. Small chance of a shower as another weaker front passes. Final front...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 8, 2022
Hot and humid conditions continue through the first part of the week. This pattern will yield some precipitation over the next few days. Today a large part of the state stays dry with sunshine and high humidity. However, we will see a few showers in the northern third of the state, from US 30 northward. They will not be that impressive and will generally have a minor coverage area. NW Ohio has the best chance today. Tonight through tomorrow and Wednesday, showers and storms work through the rest of the state. Wednesday will clear from NW to southeast, with only far southern and eastern counties holding onto precipitation into late afternoon Wednesday. All told, the next 3 days precipitation adds up to .5″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows the rain potential and scope.
Severe storms cause sewage overflow at Cleveland's Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) is advising people to stay out of the waters off Edgewater Beach after a sewage overflow took place during Monday evening's storm. The last overflow event occurred exactly one year ago on August 8, 2021. There were four overflows in...
Cold front to bring heavy rain and a cooldown — what to expect
Today we'll see some breaks in the clouds with mainly dry skies through early evening. Coverage later this evening will be scattered at best, with 40% coverage. Today’s futurecast: Coverage will increase tonight with locally heavy rain or storms as the front approaches.
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
NE Ohio counties under flash flood warnings, advisories
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spotty showers and storms will continue tonight with gusty conditions and the chance to put down even more rain. All severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. A flash flood warning has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 11:15 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued...
cleveland19.com
Possibly ‘unstable’ road in Leroy Township closed after heavy rainfall
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County engineer closed part of Paine Road in Leroy Township today, after concerns of it being “unstable.”. “Unfortunately, the excessive amount of rainfall over the last ten hours and field observations has caused concern that the southbound lane of the road is unstable thus necessitating the road closure and additional inspections,” a release stated.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Relax On The River
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
Construction of I-90 corridor: What to expect
A busy 8-mile stretch of I-90 will undergo construction, but not until 2024.
I-90 westbound at Mckinley Avenue reopened after crash Monday night
Interstate 90 westbound is restricted across three lanes of traffic due to a crash according to the Ohio Department of Transportation on Monday night.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
'Rent The Chicken' lends you everything you need to enjoy fresh eggs
How would you like access to farm fresh eggs right in your own backyard from a chicken that you 'rent'? It's a popular trend sweeping across the country where you rent a chicken, a coop, and everything you need to start enjoying fresh eggs. The Fox 8 Morning Show team learns more about 'Rent The Chicken' from Steve Andrews who offers the service to folks in the Akron, Canton, Cleveland and Mansfield areas. You can learn more about Rent The Chicken here: http://www.rentthechicken.com/.
Fox 8 in negotiations on ‘Cocktail Weenie’ becoming Mustard’s replacement
The Guardians may be sending Mustard to the minors over his bad attitude, but don't fear.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: August 9, 2022
Batter up! 428 Athletics is located on Curtiss Wright Parkway in Richmond Heights. Protect yourself from sun damage! Apex Skin has several locations across northeast Ohio. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Float the River. Relax on the river! Enjoy a trip with...
cleveland19.com
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem. Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win. In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to...
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
cleveland19.com
Westlake Firefighters battle huge house fire
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Fire and several other westside fire departments battled a large house fire located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane Monday. According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze. There were no...
