Before I wrote about video games from the comfort of a computer screen, I worked for my father at his real-life construction company, so playing the upcoming Construction Simulator 2022 was something of a surreal experience. Just when I thought I’d left the yellow hard hat and demanding physical labor in the tractor’s rearview, it all came flooding back to me in this beautifully detailed and incredibly fun simulation game that had me giddy with nostalgia before I was done with the tutorial. It’s not too often that one gets the opportunity to walk the path not taken, but strapping that toolbelt back on as I drove painstakingly detailed roller machines and excavators, completed repair jobs, and pushed around dirt felt like peering through a window into what could have been, and that’s just about the highest compliment I could give a game that prides itself on a realistic depiction of the trade.

