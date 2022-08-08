Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
The Future Big Content For Dying Light 2 Stay Human Has Been Somewhat Teased By Techland
Shen Xiu, the newest agent in the second Chapter of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, has been introduced in the first Dying Light 2 Stay Human details released by Techland. In a few weeks, The Huntress and the Witch, the second part, and the next 1.5 patches will both be released. Chapters play a significant role in the Dying Light 2 Stay Human post-launch support strategy, as was previously stated.
Microsoft is bringing Minecraft Legends, Lies of P, and a whole bunch more to Gamescom
The Xbox lineup for Gamescom—Microsoft's first in-person appearance since 2019—has been announced. Microsoft has announced its plans for the upcoming Gamescom 2022 (opens in new tab) show taking place later this month in Cologne, Germany. This year's event will be Microsoft's first in-person showing at Gamescom since 2019, but for the benefit of those who can't attend (which, let's be honest, is most of us) it will also offer a livestreamed presentation (opens in new tab) that will include interviews and gameplay from multiple studios and games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Gamescom 2022: How to Watch, Schedule, and What to Expect
Gamescom 2022 is nearly upon us and promises to, once again, be one of the biggest weeks in gaming. The show will be in-person for the first time since 2019, with 500+ companies attending the event. Like last year, Gamescom will be filled with reveals, demos, news, interviews, and so much more. It's a lot to take in, so IGN will be there to bring you all the latest and greatest moments as they happen.
IGN
Captain's Voyages
Sea of Thieves Captain's Voyages were introduced at the start of season seven. There are only two ways to participate in a Captain's Voyage. This Sea of Thieves Captain's Voyages Guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about participating in one, with information on how many people can participate, how to unlock them, and what they do.
GOLD・
IGN
Everything We Learned About Splatoon 3 From the Nintendo Direct
The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct just concluded, and boy was that show dense. We received almost 30 minutes of detail on what the third entry in the squid-kid shooter would entail, and it came in such a veritable ink torando that it's understandable if you missed some details. To help...
Polygon
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s main cast and lore, explained
World of Warcraft players have been wading through uncharted territory for some time now, working their way through the realms of Death in Shadowlands. Dragonflight, the next expansion, which is currently in alpha, looks like a narrative reset. Players are returning to Azeroth, and the Dragon Isles look to be the site of some good old-fashioned fantasy adventuring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
I Recreated My Dad’s Real-Life Company in Construction Simulator 2022
Before I wrote about video games from the comfort of a computer screen, I worked for my father at his real-life construction company, so playing the upcoming Construction Simulator 2022 was something of a surreal experience. Just when I thought I’d left the yellow hard hat and demanding physical labor in the tractor’s rearview, it all came flooding back to me in this beautifully detailed and incredibly fun simulation game that had me giddy with nostalgia before I was done with the tutorial. It’s not too often that one gets the opportunity to walk the path not taken, but strapping that toolbelt back on as I drove painstakingly detailed roller machines and excavators, completed repair jobs, and pushed around dirt felt like peering through a window into what could have been, and that’s just about the highest compliment I could give a game that prides itself on a realistic depiction of the trade.
IGN
Cult of the Lamb Video Review
Cult of the Lamb reviewed by Tom Marks on PC, also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. "Cult of the Lamb is an eclectic mix of a base management game and an action roguelite that come together extremely well. Its combat is immensely satisfying even if its short runs and the relative lack of variety between them doesn’t give it the lasting appeal of other action roguelikes, but building your very own cult base and tending to a flock of followers can be just as fun as any swing of the axe."
IGN
Saints Row - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Check out the latest Saints Row gameplay overview trailer. This news arrives straight from Santo Ileso, showing off various areas on the Saints Row map, factions, characters, and plenty more in detail. Get a good look at the game and find out more about its story and features. Saints Row...
IGN
The Pursuit of Happines
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "The Pursuit of Happiness," which features John and his truck. You'll need to complete this chapter in order to make your eventual escape across the border.
JOHN・
IGN
Everything You Wanted to Know About Gamescom 2022!
Gamescom 2022 kicks off soon and IGN will be there to bring you all the announcements, reveals and new games during what promises be one of the biggest weeks in gaming. Stay tuned to IGN from August 23 - 28 for exclusive trailers, interviews, and deep dives into your new favorite games!
itechpost.com
Teaser Shown at EVO 2022 Hints ‘Tekken 8’ Might Happen Soon
Coinciding with EVO 2022, it appears like Bandai Namco Entertainment just gave us a hint that Tekken 8 might happen soon. After the Tekken 7 Grand Finals, the video game publisher shown a trailer for its next Tekken 7 update. The iconic Tekken cutscene of Kazuya Mishima throwing his father, Heihachi Mishima off a cliff was shown at the conclusion of the trailer, as per IGN.
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
NOPE - Left when things were getting interesting in Amnesia: The Dark Descent. (Quit the game during the first cutscene.) Alchemist - Removed the Shadow's residue in the entrance hall in Amnesia: The Dark Descent. (Secret Achievement). Escape Artist - Escaped the creature in the water in Amnesia: The Dark...
Digital Trends
The DioField Chronicle makes real-time strategy feel like a JRPG
Japan isn’t exactly known for real time strategy games. That’s why I was surprised to discover that The DioField Chronicle was a real-time strategy game, and not a turn-based tactics one like the Fire Emblem series. In terms of gameplay, this already sets The DioField Chronicle apart from other similar titles in the genre as Japanese strategy games lean heavily toward turn-based and grid-based tactics.
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
IGN
Call of Duty Showcase Will Include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and More in September
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Announced on the Call of...
IGN
Soulstice: The Final Preview
Soulstice is an action-adventure game centered around frenetic third-person combat with lots of unique combos that would feel right at home in any Devil May Cry game, or even Nier: Automata. So check out our final hands-on preview for the upcoming stylistic-action game from Reply Game Studios, written by Gabriel Moss.
IGN
Video Game Crediting Is Still a Huge Problem; But One Group of Volunteers Is Working on Solutions
For years, the issue of video game crediting has been a known problem in the industry. Reports going back over a decade and change have detailed the plight of developers who worked hard on numerous games, but were left out of credits often unintentionally or, sometimes, maliciously. It’s a persistent problem, and one that has cropped up in articles and Twitter hashtags more and more in recent years. But until recently, there have been few if any industry-spanning attempts at solutions.
Comments / 0