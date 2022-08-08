Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Go Wakeboarding and Watch the Sunset on Family Lake Getaway: ‘Sunday Funday’

A new adventure. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker took their love to new heights during a family vacation to the mountains.

"Used to be afraid of heights," the Blink-182 drummer, 46, confessed via Instagram on Sunday, August 7, alongside a video of him zip-lining through the treetops . Though Kardashian, 43, did not join him for his ride, Barker's stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya , shared a clip of her own from the journey via her Instagram Story the same day, which showed the Meet the Barkers alum, 23, waving to her loved ones as she kicked off from the platform.

De La Hoya — who is the daughter of Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya , but grew up with the rocker — also shared a snapshot of her adventuring ensemble, pairing her climbing harness with an oversized black sweatshirt.

The Poosh founder, meanwhile, chronicled the family's lakeside outing on her own social media account. "I 💙 lake life," Kardashian captioned a photo of herself grinning and climbing back onto the boat after taking a dip in the water. In a second snapshot, she struck a pose in her Skims zippered one-piece . The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared several videos from her time on the boat with her family on her Instagram Story, including a video of her wakeboarding and a shot of the sunset from their viewpoint on the water. "I love 9pm sunsets," she wrote.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Kardashian and Barker were spotted on a flight from Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington, with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West along for the ride. (Kardashian shares Penelope, 10, and sons Reign , 7, and Mason , 12, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick .) According to the outlet, the newlyweds have a vacation home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which is where they have likely been enjoying their trip.

The vacation comes just over one month after Barker was hospitalized with pancreatitis after he "developed excruciating pain” after going in for a routine endoscopy. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the former DASH owner was “by [Barker’s] side” for the entirety of his 72-hour stay.

The "All the Small Things" musician opened up about his health scare last month . "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Barker wrote via Instagram. "T his resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis . I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Kardashian, for her part, shared a statement of her own reflecting on the "scary and emotional week" that the newlyweds had experienced . "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she wrote at the time. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support."

While the hospital trip gave the couple a fright, a source told Us in July that Kardashian and Barker are "stronger than ever" and doing their best to enjoy their "newlywed phase" as much as possible. "[Travis] is focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side. [ Kourtney] the best support and is always looking out for him . ... [She] cares about him deeply."

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Kardashian and Barker's latest getaway: