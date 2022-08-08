ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Go Wakeboarding and Watch the Sunset on Family Lake Getaway: ‘Sunday Funday’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgEKY_0h98hyR000

A new adventure. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker took their love to new heights during a family vacation to the mountains.

"Used to be afraid of heights," the Blink-182 drummer, 46, confessed via Instagram on Sunday, August 7, alongside a video of him zip-lining through the treetops . Though Kardashian, 43, did not join him for his ride, Barker's stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya , shared a clip of her own from the journey via her Instagram Story the same day, which showed the Meet the Barkers alum, 23, waving to her loved ones as she kicked off from the platform.

De La Hoya — who is the daughter of Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya , but grew up with the rocker — also shared a snapshot of her adventuring ensemble, pairing her climbing harness with an oversized black sweatshirt.

The Poosh founder, meanwhile, chronicled the family's lakeside outing on her own social media account. "I 💙 lake life," Kardashian captioned a photo of herself grinning and climbing back onto the boat after taking a dip in the water. In a second snapshot, she struck a pose in her Skims zippered one-piece . The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared several videos from her time on the boat with her family on her Instagram Story, including a video of her wakeboarding and a shot of the sunset from their viewpoint on the water. "I love 9pm sunsets," she wrote.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Kardashian and Barker were spotted on a flight from Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington, with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West along for the ride. (Kardashian shares Penelope, 10, and sons Reign , 7, and Mason , 12, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick .) According to the outlet, the newlyweds have a vacation home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which is where they have likely been enjoying their trip.

The vacation comes just over one month after Barker was hospitalized with pancreatitis after he "developed excruciating pain” after going in for a routine endoscopy. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the former DASH owner was “by [Barker’s] side” for the entirety of his 72-hour stay.

The "All the Small Things" musician opened up about his health scare last month . "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Barker wrote via Instagram. "T his resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis . I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Kardashian, for her part, shared a statement of her own reflecting on the "scary and emotional week" that the newlyweds had experienced . "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she wrote at the time. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support."

While the hospital trip gave the couple a fright, a source told Us in July that Kardashian and Barker are "stronger than ever" and doing their best to enjoy their "newlywed phase" as much as possible. "[Travis] is focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side. [ Kourtney] the best support and is always looking out for him . ... [She] cares about him deeply."

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Kardashian and Barker's latest getaway:

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos

After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Wakeboarding#Dash#The Meet The Barkers#Poosh#Tmz
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

183K+
Followers
20K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy