Massachusetts State

These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways

There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.
MAINE STATE
How Much Snow Fell Overnight in New England? Here Are the Latest Totals

Snow was fizzling out Monday morning in New England, but temperatures remained cold following Sunday night's snowfall event. Communities in western New England seemed to see the most accumulation of snow, where one Massachusetts town saw nine inches fall. Dozens of school districts in New England have delayed the start of school Monday, mostly in Connecticut.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont

There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
VERMONT STATE
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Video: Storm system to bring plowable snow to New Hampshire later this week

A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and chilly days. Snow showers likely overnight and into early Wednesday, then some sun. Clouds increase Thursday as a large wintry storm approaches. This storm likely bring snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest.
MANCHESTER, NH
The View From Swamptown: Remembering those lost at the Great Swamp Massacre

Back in the northeast corner of the Smith’s Castle property lays the mass grave of 40 men who died as a result, directly or indirectly, of the Great Swamp Fight of December 19, 1675. This grave stands as a silent sentinel testifying to one of the darkest hours of Colonial history; you see the Great Swamp Fight’s impressive sounding moniker is a misnomer; it should rightly be called the Great Swamp Massacre.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dover, NH
