Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but not all skiers and snowboarders are compatible with the same mountains. What I mean is that some mountains are made for terrain park expertise,...
These 3 Maine Towns Make Top 20 List of Best New England Weekend Getaways
There's a reason why Maine is called Vacationland: people really enjoy getting away in the Pine Tree State. For snow lovers, ski season is peak happiness. For those trying to escape the hustle and bustle, a summer excursion in Maine is just what the doctor ordered. But when it comes to vacations, people often think of it as a week or more away from home. What if you can only get away for the weekend? If that's the case, Travel and Leisure has just named the Top 20 Weekend Getaways in New England, and three of them are in Maine.
A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
NECN
How Much Snow Fell Overnight in New England? Here Are the Latest Totals
Snow was fizzling out Monday morning in New England, but temperatures remained cold following Sunday night's snowfall event. Communities in western New England seemed to see the most accumulation of snow, where one Massachusetts town saw nine inches fall. Dozens of school districts in New England have delayed the start of school Monday, mostly in Connecticut.
NECN
Parts of New England Could See Over a Foot of Snow Later This Week
Most of New England isn’t digging out, but we are brushing off!. For some, it was a full-fledged dig, where over half a foot of snow fell in parts of western Massachusetts, with Berkshire County leading the snow tally with nine inches measured in Lenox. For others, a coating...
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to New Hampshire and Maine?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
mainepublic.org
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
10 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Make People From New Hampshire Roll Their Eyes
Every state comes with its long list of stereotypes. People from Vermont love cheese! People from Massachusetts drive like lunatics (yeah, some stereotypes are true)! People from Maine marry their siblings! Wait, WHAT?! When it comes down to it, it's amazing how little we know about each other's states. We...
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont
There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
5 Awesome Maine Experiences For People That Don’t Like the Outdoors
Maine is big on the outdoors. Hiking, skiing, and fishing are some of the things that Mainers love to do (or get out of staters to move). However, not everyone in Maine considers themselves the outdoorsy type. If you are ever looking to gift an experience to someone that lives...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?
Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
WMUR.com
Plowable snow likely for many areas late this week in New Hampshire; rain, wintry mix possible for some
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be quiet for most of this week ahead of a late-week winter storm that will likely impact New Hampshire. It'll be sunny with a chilly breeze Wednesday, but clouds thicken on Thursday as the next storm system approaches. LATE-WEEK STORM. The storm will arrive...
Contagious Dog Flu is Spreading in New England Right Now
Well, we humans know we're up against a 'Tripledemic' this winter season as the Flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Sirus, or RSV are on the rise, according to Yale Medicine. We've been hearing the warnings for a while now and if you're like most, you've at least received your next...
WMUR.com
Video: Storm system to bring plowable snow to New Hampshire later this week
A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and chilly days. Snow showers likely overnight and into early Wednesday, then some sun. Clouds increase Thursday as a large wintry storm approaches. This storm likely bring snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Remembering those lost at the Great Swamp Massacre
Back in the northeast corner of the Smith’s Castle property lays the mass grave of 40 men who died as a result, directly or indirectly, of the Great Swamp Fight of December 19, 1675. This grave stands as a silent sentinel testifying to one of the darkest hours of Colonial history; you see the Great Swamp Fight’s impressive sounding moniker is a misnomer; it should rightly be called the Great Swamp Massacre.
