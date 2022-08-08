Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Another New Sammy Guevara/Tay Conti Wedding Photo, CM Punk/Danhausen, More
As we reported yesterday here on eWn, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were married on Sunday. Guevara took to Twitter today to post another wedding photo of the two, which you can see below:. AEW World Champion CM Punk is the featured guest on Danhausen’s latest vlog. You can check...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
411mania.com
Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara Are Now Married, Nikki ASH Was One Of The Bridesmaids (Pics)
AEW wrestlers Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara are now officially married after having a ceremony over the weekend. The two got married on Saturday. They have been engaged since June when Guevara proposed in Paris. Conti posted several photos to Instagram, revealing that WWE’s Nikki ASH was one of the...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
RELATED PEOPLE
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir
The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance fans guess who is pregnant after Tell All 2022 revelation
The 90 Day Fiance: Tell All 2022 has dropped some surprise news – three ladies are pregnant. We already know Emily is expecting as cameras follow her journey but, the question is, exactly who else is carrying?. Excitement surrounds the show after couples went through trials and tribulations on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan On How He Feels Recent WWE Changes Help AEW
Since AEW was formed in January 2019, it has been a much different wrestling landscape, with Tony Khan's promotion offering the first legitimate competitor to WWE since WCW closed in 2001. And there's little doubt AEW has competed in the three years since, defeating NXT head to head in the ratings for the majority of a year and a half, drawing big crowds to the United Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium, and bringing in former big-time WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, all while proving to be a legitimate #2 player in wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE
The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Makes Surprise Return, Confronts Top AEW Star On Dynamite
The waiting is the hardest part, but it also makes the return that much more thrilling. CM Punk's many fans have patiently awaited his return ever since he was sidelined by a serious foot injury months ago. The injury apparently happened on the June 1 episode of "Dynamite", just days...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Dispels WWE - AEW Rumor Following Triple H's Promotion
With the mainstream wrestling landscape changing so much, Tony Khan felt compelled to dispel a few rumors that have been circulating, especially before "AEW Quake By The Lake" takes place Wednesday evening. The wrestling world has been buzzing over possibilities now that Triple H has taken over as the head...
Dragon Lee teams up with AEW’s La Faccion Ingobernable
Welp, it’s official: The AEW World Trios Championship Tournament has been announced, and fans, as they say, are stoked. Ari Daivari’s Trustbusters will make their Dynamite debut, the Young Bucks will wrestle alongside a mystery opponent who, by his own admission, isn’t “Hangman” Adam Page, and Will Ospreay and his Aussie Open buddies are heading back to Tony Khan’s company to wrestle against All-Atlantic Champion PAC and his Lucha Brothers in Death Triangle.
PWMania
Recent Social Media Post Leads to Rumors About MJF and AEW
Since the June 1, 2022 episode of Dynamite, when he brought up his contractual situation with the company, MJF has not made an appearance on AEW television. Since the promo, MJF has not been active on social media, and Fightful Select made the following comments on MJF’s situation, “We’ve not heard from a single AEW talent or staffer that has admitted to hearing from him since then, and even plenty of people who have worked with him or are close to him have said that he’s not communicated with them whatsoever.”
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Returning To AEW, First Match Back Announced
The sight of Bryan Danielson passing out to a sharpshooter from Daniel Garcia has still not completely seeped into the memory banks of pro wrestling fans. In what was his first match back from the reported concussion he suffered at Forbidden Door, Danielson looked like his old self again, until he eventually took a loss to Jericho Appreciation Society's Garcia at the "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen" episode on July 27.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Have Two-Day PPV Events
As previously reported, Dustin Rhodes suggested during a panel at Terrificon that AEW could be moving to do two-day PPV events, similar to NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom or WWE’s Wrestlemania. However, in an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that this was not the case and it’s not something they’ve discussed backstage.
411mania.com
AEW News: Mance Warner Comments On AEW Rampage Match With Jon Moxley, Brody King Joins Ethan Page’s Toy Hunt
Mance Warner fought Jon Moxley in a bloody battle on AEW Rampage, and AEW has posted a video from Warner from after the match. You can see the video below, which was posted to AEW’s Twitter account. Warner said that he came to fight and he got knocked down and bloodied, but got back up. He said that it won’t be the last time that he and Moxley will “beat the hell out of each other” and Moxley may beat him up for years but he’s gonna keep getting back up and “going to the pay window.” He said that he and Moxley ain’t buddies and he was going to a bar to start a fight, where he may get knocked down but he will keep on doing what he’s doing. He concludes, “AEW, Ol’ Mancer’s here to start s**t, baby!”
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Starks To Take On Former Partner On AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks' AEW run started on the June 17, 2020, edition of "AEW Dynamite," after Starks unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship. Now, Rhodes is back with WWE, and Starks is a rising star in the promotion Rhodes founded. In July 2021, Starks became the FTW Champion...
Comments / 0