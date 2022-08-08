ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Law & Crime

Mississippi Woman Sentenced to Prison After Paying ‘Hitman’ in Bitcoin to Kill Someone

A Mississippi woman has received the statutory maximum sentence in a murder-for-hire plot she sought to fund in Bitcoin. Fderal authorities said Mississippi woman Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, reached out to a “hitman” to kill someone, as Law&Crime previously reported. What Sledge apparently didn’t know, however, was that the so-called assassin she plied with Bitcoin and intel was actually an undercover FBI agent.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Daily Mail

Alabama will execute death row inmate who shot dead his ex-girlfriend in 1994 - despite plea from her daughter's to give him a life sentence instead: 'It won't bring our mom back'

An Alabama man on death row for capital murder is set to be executed on Thursday despite pleas from the victim's children asking for his life to be spared. Joe Nathan James Jr. will die by lethal injection at 6pm at a south Alabama prison after serving nearly three decades behind bars for the 1994 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
101.1. The Wiz

Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos

The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
The Independent

Who was Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed in February 2020 while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, aged 36 and 66, have both received second life sentences for federal hate crimes in addition to their previous state murder life sentences in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.The life sentences were handed down on Monday in federal court. They were sentenced in state court in November last year, with no possibility of parole.Neighbour...
Vibe

Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Receive Additional Sentencing For Federal Hate Crime

Click here to read the full article. Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers have been sentenced on federal hate crime charges in his violent death. Travis McMichael, 36, was the first to receive a life sentence plus 10 years in prison. The Associated Press reported U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled McMichael is required to serve his time in state prison and not federal prison as requested by his attorney Amy Copeland. Copeland claimed the convicted killer had received death threats and was not safe in state prison as his photo had allegedly been circulated on illegally smuggled phones.More from VIBE.comTamir...
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police get most prison time, but majority of those sentenced avoid jail

WASHINGTON – The longest prison term in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, came Monday when Texan Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years behind bars. But legal experts expect multi-year sentences to become more common as misdemeanor plea bargains give way to convictions for rioters accused of more serious crimes like assaulting police, obstructing Congress and seditious conspiracy.
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery’s killer fears for his own life in prison, court filing says

One of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery is afraid he’ll be murdered in Georgia state prison, according to a memo filed by his lawyer ahead of a sentencing date Monday.Travis McMichael, 36, was convicted on state murder charges along with his father, Gregory Johns McMichael, and neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Mr Arbery. The trio mistook the 25-year-old Black man, who was running through their Georgia neighbourhood, for a burglar, chased him down and killed him.The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without parole, while Bryan was sentenced to...
CBS Miami

Grand jury declines to indict White woman who set off Emmett Till's lynching

A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, a Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.It is now increasingly unlikely that Donham, who is now in her 80s, will ever be prosecuted for her role in the...
Vice

Prison Cells Can Reach Nearly 150 Degrees in the South

Summers in the U.S. have been getting hotter year over year—and more dangerous as a result. But very few Americans have to face the heat with next to no relief options like the country’s incarcerated population. Record-breaking temperatures can quickly become a health risk for the largely Black and Brown incarcerated population, particularly in the South.
