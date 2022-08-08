Dylan O'Brien Finally Read Thirst Tweets, And It's Truly Something I've Been Waiting My Entire Life For
So, you know Dylan O'Brien .
And you probably know that last summer, he was spotted filming his new movie Not Okay , decked out in bleached blonde hair and a bunch of tattoos.
@notokaymovie
Reply to @dontfindjoelysaccount u guys asked and we delivered. meet Colin 🥱 #foryou #fyp #notokaymovie #notokay♬ original sound - jules🧚♀️🧚♀️
It was a cultural reset.
@notokaymovie
please wish a happy birthday to OUR FUCKING KING as he gets into character 😌🎂👑 #notokay #notokaymovie #dylanobrien #zoeydeutch #quinnshephard♬ original sound - notokaymovie
Comments / 0