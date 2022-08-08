ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dylan O'Brien Finally Read Thirst Tweets, And It's Truly Something I've Been Waiting My Entire Life For

By Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMgbn_0h984TXt00

So, you know Dylan O'Brien .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hka32_0h984TXt00
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

And you probably know that last summer, he was spotted filming his new movie Not Okay , decked out in bleached blonde hair and a bunch of tattoos.

@notokaymovie

Reply to @dontfindjoelysaccount u guys asked and we delivered. meet Colin 🥱 #foryou #fyp #notokaymovie #notokay

♬ original sound - jules🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️

It was a cultural reset.

@notokaymovie

please wish a happy birthday to OUR FUCKING KING as he gets into character 😌🎂👑 #notokay #notokaymovie #dylanobrien #zoeydeutch #quinnshephard

♬ original sound - notokaymovie

Well, I'm here to tell you that the wait is FINALLY over, and Not Okay is currently streaming on Hulu for all your blonde Dylan viewing pleasure.

Hulu

And to celebrate the movie's release, we invited Dylan to read some of your very, VERY thirsty tweets about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgPBb_0h984TXt00
BuzzFeed

Things started out pretty tame...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1760QE_0h984TXt00
BuzzFeed

...and y'all even gave him a bit of a self-confidence boost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hExO_0h984TXt00
BuzzFeed

Then, in perfect "Thirst Tweets" fashion, things took a turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mN6XM_0h984TXt00
BuzzFeed

He learned what "bussy" meant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBFVs_0h984TXt00
BuzzFeed

And he absolutely laughed his ass off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYUSw_0h984TXt00
BuzzFeed

Watch all of Dylan's reactions here:

And be sure to watch Not Okay , which is streaming on Hulu now!

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan O'brien
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum Jokes She Stays Young By Drinking Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Blood ‘Like A Vampire’

Heidi Klum loves a lot about her husband Tom Kaulitz. The model, 49, quipped that she likes to drink her husband’s blood during a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, released on Wednesday, August 10. When the interviewer asked Heidi what her favorite qualities of being married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 32, are, she responded both with a sweet answer, before joking about drinking blood. “His kindness, sexy,” she said. “I suck his young blood. That’s what I’m doing.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Thirst#Tattoos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy