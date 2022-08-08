ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicotine Gum#Teenagers#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#Healthday#Pediatrics
AOL Corp

Teen hospitalized with infection caused by brain-eating amoeba is ‘fighting his little heart out’

A teenager in Florida was recently hospitalized due to a rare case of brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, was taken to the emergency room after experiencing what was described to NBC affiliate WBBH of Fort Myers as headaches and hallucinations. These symptoms began about one week after he and his family took a trip to a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida, on July 1.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
TODAY.com

Dad, 39, started having 'migraines.' It turned out to be brain cancer

Ryan Russell was a self-described “super healthy” athletic dad of three who was enjoying personal and professional success. But then the mystery headaches began. They felt like severe migraines, he recalled. Starting in April, the pattern would be similar every time: Russell would drop his son off at school in the morning, work out and feel the pain coming on.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
scitechdaily.com

A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise

The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements recalled over possible contamination

Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements have been voluntarily recalled over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to a manufacturer.Food and drink company Lyons Magnus says that 53 products are part of their recall, including a variety of oat and nut milks, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and other nutritional drinks.Some of the products are branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein, the company said.“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,” the recall stated.Lyons Magnus said that no illness or complaints had been made or reported. People...
FOOD SAFETY
MedicalXpress

FDA warns Amazon, other vendors about sale of skin tag removal products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon, for selling unapproved products for removing moles and skin tags. No over-the-counter medications have FDA approval for that purpose, and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits interstate sale of unapproved drugs and cosmetics.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

New Study Shows Common Viruses in Dormant Neurons Could be Responsible for Causing Alzheimer's Disease

Common viruses, such as the herpes simplex virus (HSV) and varicella zoster virus (VZV), dormant in neurons could be causing inflammation and accumulation of proteins in the brain related to Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study. Laboratory models on the human brain shows that activation or re-infection of VZV could cause neuroinflammation and awaken HSV, leading to the mental disorder.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about asthma COPD overlap syndrome

Asthma COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) is an umbrella term that doctors use when a person has both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These lung diseases share some similarities, but they are separate conditions. ACOS is a recent term, and research into the causes and treatment is in its...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Popculture

Edible Cannabis Jelly Drops Recalled for Packaging Errors

Health officials want consumers to be aware before they consume certain cannabis jelly drops. Vortex Cannabis Inc. has recalled one lot of their Sour Berry Jelly Drops after a packaging error resulted in the incorrect THC value labeled on the product, prompting several consumer complaints, according to a notice posted by Health Canada.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy