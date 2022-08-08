Read full article on original website
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
Herd Of Deer Come Flying Across The Road, Stomp On Some Guy’s BMW
You’ve worked an okay job for years. It’s not your passion, but it’s alright. Most of all it pays the bills, actually pays pretty well so you’ve been saving up. Ever since you were a kid you’ve had your eye on a BMW 5 Series, and finally, after years staring at a computer and sucking up to your boss, you have enough to pull the trigger and you get your new pride and joy.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
Neighbourhood dispute over parking takes a ridiculous turn as people continually add notes to one resident’s car: 'Just here for the drama!'
A neighbourhood parking dispute has escalated to comical levels with passive-aggressive notes being pasted all over a car that offended one resident. A frustrated local on Sydney's Northern Beaches typed out and printed a cranky sign - in bold lettering - accusing a neighbour of spitefully buying a car and trailer just so they could block others from finding a park.
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
Storm season is here. 115 miles of critical Hillsborough roads are vulnerable to flooding.
Earlier this year, four Tampa Bay mayors were asked to explain how the region should respond to climate change. They all talked about transportation, stressing the importance of an efficient, accessible public transportation system to help cut vehicle emissions. Allison Yeh, the executive planner and sustainability coordinator at Plan Hillsborough,...
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
