Domestic violence organization hosts family day

The Cocoon, a domestic and sexual violence agency based in Bowling Green, will host Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Woodlands Park shelter house located at 429 E. South Boundary in Perrysburg.

In addition to music, face painting and stilt walkers, the staff from the Cocoon will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about domestic violence.

The event is free; however, lunch is available for a donation “in the amount of your choice,” according to organizers. All donations support programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

A trained domestic violence advocate is available 24/7 by calling the Cocoon at 419-373-1730 and selecting 2.

To learn more about The Cocoon call 419-373-1730, ext. 1002.