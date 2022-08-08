ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian welcomes baby number two with ex Tristan Thompson

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAyFp_0h97WsO400

Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed baby No. 2.

The pair, who are not currently together, welcomed their second child via surrogate, a rep for Kardashian confirmed to "Good Morning America." The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian expecting baby via surrogate

The baby's name has not yet been revealed.

Caitlyn Jenner shared a tweet on Friday, congratulating Kardashian on the new arrival. "Congratulations major @khloekardashian I love you so much!" she wrote. "You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!"

The new arrival comes a month after Kardashian confirmed through a representative that she and the NBA player were expecting a second child. At the time, the rep shared that True's brother "was conceived in November."

The second child does not mean a reconciliation for the 38-year-old reality star and 31-year old baller, who split in June 2021. The new baby was conceived before court filings revealed in December 2021 that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman. He later said that a paternity test confirmed he was the father.

Kardashian and Thompson previously dated from 2016 to 2019, during which time True was born.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian calls Kris Jenner her 'guiding light' in new Bulgari campaign

This is the second child for Kardashian, and Thompson's fourth.

Comments / 249

Be yourself
1d ago

You keep having them kids while he is with different woman 🙄 it’s very apparent he does not love you. Your kids r going to think cheating is ok because dad is doing it and mom is accepting it

Reply(2)
82
Terri Miller
1d ago

Kardashians are keeping the surrogates employees. They don’t want to harm their bodies they spent millions to perfect. Yeah, great parenting. 🙄

Reply(4)
55
Chris McKenzie
2d ago

he's dropping kids all over the United States get these women pregnant he went out on you and got a woman pregnant I was supposed to be with you and you're going to have another kid by him why

Reply(2)
34
Related
E! News

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Bulgari
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
RETAIL
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
GMA

GMA

63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy