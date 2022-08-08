Khloé Kardashian welcomes baby number two with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed baby No. 2.

The pair, who are not currently together, welcomed their second child via surrogate, a rep for Kardashian confirmed to "Good Morning America." The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The baby's name has not yet been revealed.

Caitlyn Jenner shared a tweet on Friday, congratulating Kardashian on the new arrival. "Congratulations major @khloekardashian I love you so much!" she wrote. "You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!"

The new arrival comes a month after Kardashian confirmed through a representative that she and the NBA player were expecting a second child. At the time, the rep shared that True's brother "was conceived in November."

The second child does not mean a reconciliation for the 38-year-old reality star and 31-year old baller, who split in June 2021. The new baby was conceived before court filings revealed in December 2021 that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman. He later said that a paternity test confirmed he was the father.

Kardashian and Thompson previously dated from 2016 to 2019, during which time True was born.

This is the second child for Kardashian, and Thompson's fourth.