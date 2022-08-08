Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Jennings replica oil derrick reconstructed
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Another small sign of recovery popped up in Jennings this week as a local Jennings landmark was reconstructed. Like many structures, the Jennings oil derrick at the visitor’s center just off I-10 was damaged during Hurricane Laura. Workers say there were some portions of the...
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
‘Cajundome City’: Premiere set for documentary on Hurricane Katrina mega-shelter
UL Lafayette’s LITE Center will premiere ‘Cajundome City’, a documentary of the venue serving as a shelter after Hurricane Katrina.
Town of Melville owes more than $300,000 in debt
The town of Melville is in such dire financial straits it could be taken over by the state
theadvocate.com
See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette
A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
Traffic Closures, Improvements Set to Happen Across Lafayette
Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them. DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE. Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking...
This Lafayette Backyard Features a Full McDonaldland Playground That Will Spark Instant Nostalgia
Walking into this Lafayette backyard is like walking back in time.
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
Opelousas residents express concern of drainage issues
Residents of Opelousas have been dealing with draining issues during the days of heavy rain.
Flammable Liquid Tanker Crashes In Scott, No Injuries Reported (Lafayette, LA)
Scott Firefighters reported a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Roger Road just before 2:00 p.m. Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the crew noticed a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for July 29-Aug. 4, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 29-Aug. 4:. Charrod Brumfield: 24; 1361 Baybarry Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Brandon Burton: 50; 14826 Woodrow Kerr Lane, Baker; failure to appear...
theadvocate.com
From armed guards to locked doors, school systems statewide are doubling down on security
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
theadvocate.com
Amid the excitement of a new school year, Baton Rouge area schools concerned about safety
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
theadvocate.com
Strong bullpen carries Cane Cutters to first Texas Collegiate League crown
Going into Saturday's Texas Collegiate League championship game, Acadiana Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes and pitching coach Randy Hux knew ace pitcher, John Gray, could only throw 2⅔ innings due to pitch-count restrictions. Gray started Game 1 of the semifinals series at the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Aug. 2...
Public school teachers needed in Lafayette Parish
theadvocate.com
Chef Collin Cormier coaxes out every bit of flavor to build his growing restaurant group
Chef Collin Cormier, 38, of Lafayette, has built a growing restaurant group that includes a variety of restaurants in Lafayette — Central Pizza, Tula Tacos, Pop's Poboys and Viva La Waffle. Pop's Poboys was named in Bon Appetit's Top 50 Best New Restaurants in 2016. Cormier answered a few...
Local man contributes to his neighbor’s effort to bring his mother home
Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward.
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
