Lafayette, LA

Jennings replica oil derrick reconstructed

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Another small sign of recovery popped up in Jennings this week as a local Jennings landmark was reconstructed. Like many structures, the Jennings oil derrick at the visitor’s center just off I-10 was damaged during Hurricane Laura. Workers say there were some portions of the...
JENNINGS, LA
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette

A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Traffic Closures, Improvements Set to Happen Across Lafayette

Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them. DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE. Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Zachary Police bookings for July 29-Aug. 4, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from July 29-Aug. 4:. Charrod Brumfield: 24; 1361 Baybarry Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Brandon Burton: 50; 14826 Woodrow Kerr Lane, Baker; failure to appear...
ZACHARY, LA
Strong bullpen carries Cane Cutters to first Texas Collegiate League crown

Going into Saturday's Texas Collegiate League championship game, Acadiana Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes and pitching coach Randy Hux knew ace pitcher, John Gray, could only throw 2⅔ innings due to pitch-count restrictions. Gray started Game 1 of the semifinals series at the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Aug. 2...
LAFAYETTE, LA
