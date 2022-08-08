ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Officer injured during arrest of Plymouth man

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3Ryp_0h97SYmo00

DALLAS TWP. — A Kingston Township police officer was injured while arresting an out-of-control man from Plymouth on Sunday.

Daniel Gallagher, 48, of Cool Street, was stopped by Dallas Township police investigating a person moving equipment in a construction site that is closed to the public on the campus of Misericordia University.

Police allege Gallagher appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Gallagher initiated a struggle by kicking officers injuring one officer in the knee, according to court records.

Police had to use substantial force to arrest Gallagher, court records say.

Gallagher was arraigned Monday by District Judge Brian James Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court on four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threats and a single count of institutional vandalism. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police in Dallas Township responded to Misericordia University for a man moving equipment at a construction site.

The man, identified as Gallagher, got into a vehicle and drove away only to be encountered by police in the area of 200 Lake St.

Gallagher appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was advised by an officer to place his hands behind his back, the complaint says.

Gallagher refused repeated commands to put his arms behind him as he wanted to be handcuffed with his hands in front. Gallagher further raised his hands telling an officer to, “Tase me,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Gallagher initiated a struggle with officers kicking several officers repeatedly in their groin and legs. An officer from Kingston Township was kicked several times and had to be transported to a hospital for a knee injury, according to the complaint.

Officers had to use substantial force to shackle Gallagher who intentionally banged his head inside the rear seat of a cruiser that became covered with his blood, the complaint says.

Police took Gallagher to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for his head injuries where he allegedly initiated another struggle attempting to reach for an officer’s pocket knife.

Security at the hospital assisted in moving Gallagher into the emergency room, where he was evaluated.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man wanted on gun and drug charges shot, killed by officer in Hazle Twp.

HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man that was wanted on gun and drug charges is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon. Members from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for a wanted individual Wednesday, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release from state police.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road is shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd and Church Streets where police say they shot and killed a wanted man while trying to arrest him. Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News that members of the United States Marshals […]
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Kingston, PA
Crime & Safety
Dallas, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, PA
Plymouth, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Police#Violent Crime#Dallas Twp#Misericordia University
WBRE

PSP: Drug deal leads to mans death in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police reveal new information about a Carbondale shooting that occurred Monday night that they say left one man dead after a drug deal went wrong. According to Pennsylvania State Poice (PSP), around 11:30 p.m. police were called for gunshots heard from a parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale. Once arriving […]
CARBONDALE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wanted for stalking charged with harassing DA's office

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A New York man who was wanted on an arrest warrant repeatedly called the district attorney's office and left foul-mouthed sexual messages for staff, police say. Harold Nazario, 39, is now charged with obstructing a government agency and harassment. Previous charges filed against him, which triggered the arrest warrant, include stalking, harassment, and terroristic threats. According to police: ...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for viciously assaulting boyfriend in hotel room

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs. The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WBRE

Investigation into deadly Nescopeck fire continues

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The investigation into a fire that killed 10 people, including three children, in Nescopeck last Friday continues. Pennsylvania State Police are calling this case a “complex criminal investigation.” Neighbors say State Police investigators were back in the neighborhood today interviewing neighbors. The close-knit community is still trying to come to grips […]
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Police swarm home in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy