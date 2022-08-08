ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Video reveals ‘apocalyptic’ storm tossing entire beach into the air in Delaware

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jYhl_0h97NmRh00

Storms on Friday hit beachgoers in Delaware , with gusts that sent umbrellas flying out into the ocean.

Rain and wind hit the southern Delaware shore, with video of the scene coming out of Bethany Beach .

Mark Eichmann, a reporter for WHYY, called the video “downright apocalyptic-looking.”

The Delaware coast got nearly an inch of rain on Friday, with wind gusts up to 44 miles per hour (71 kilometres per hour), according to the National Weather Service.

The area recorded thunderstorms and heavy rain that day. With something as large as a beach umbrella, it can be hard to hang onto it when the sail catches in the air in such strong winds.

As rain pours down, beachgoers shuffle off the sand back toward, letting the wave of umbrellas fly out to the ocean.

The person taking the video can be heard saying “They’re going out to sea.”

“All those umbrellas just blew out to sea,” they add.

Thunderstorms are common during summer afternoons as moisture and rising air combine to form heavy clouds. Winds associated with the storms can be strong, and lead to damage when they hit trees, power lines or buildings.

No power outages or other damage from the storm has been reported.

The southern Delaware coast is a popular summer vacation spot for many people in the mid-Atlantic, home to beach towns like Bethany Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach.

Summer visitors to the southern Delaware coast include President Joe Biden, who owns a vacation home in the area and visited on Sunday. Weather on Sunday was reportedly sunny and 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius).

While this storm was likely just a normal summer afternoon shower, thunderstorms may be growing more intense as greenhouse gases, mainly from fossil fuel use, warm the planet and power the global climate crisis.

Comments / 24

Andrew C
1d ago

44mph winds, really? It was an afternoon thunderstorm and hardly apocalyptic. Go peddle the climate change nonsense somewhere else. Tropical storm winds are 39-78mph.

Reply
9
Steven Leighton
1d ago

it's not apocalyptic smh come on now quit with the fake hype. just a regular storm. chairs aren't that heavy....🤦🤔

Reply
7
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying

The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware wildland firefighters heading west

A team of 20 Delaware wildland firefighters departed Smyrna's Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, headed to Northern California to assist in battling the McKinney Fire. Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service said the team has a long road trip ahead of them. "Probably going to...
SMYRNA, DE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Delaware

Even though it's not as popular as other states, Delaware is a true gem and it has a lot to offer, and those who live in Delaware or have traveled here before know that for a fact. With no exaggeration whatsoever, it's safe to say that there is something for everybody in Delaware, so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time and what you like to do when you are on vacation, you will definitely find something exciting in Delaware. If you have already visited this beautiful state but you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of 5 amazing places for a fun weekend getaway. And if you have never been to Delaware before but you want to, these places are a good start. Here is the complete list:
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Bethany Beach, DE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
OHIO STATE
WBOC

Storms Tomorrow; Then A Cool Down!

Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 3:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low 77-79°. Wind: Southwest 4-11 mph. Wednesday: Sunny and hot. Very humid with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be heavy with a strong wind gust. High 92-93° inland with temps. near 87-92 on the beaches. Wind: W 1-7 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
townandtourist.com

12 Best Family-Friendly Beaches in Delaware (With Fun Activities)

Delaware has a lot to offer! From family-friendly beaches to beautiful sunrises, you’re sure to find the perfect place to play in the waves and bask in the sun. Nestled along the northeastern coast of America, this state has soft sand, fun boardwalks, lavish vacation rentals, and more. Many Delaware beaches are listed in the top ten beach vacation spots in America many times over.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Apocalyptic#Whyy#2022 Thunderstorms
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware to spend $18 million on EV chargers

Delaware’s transportation department will use federal infrastructure funds to install multi-car electric vehicle chargers along major travel routes throughout the state. The move comes as part of a national effort to increase access to electric vehicle charging stations, thereby making electric vehicles a more reliable means of transportation. Delaware Department of Transportation secretary Nicole Majeski said installing charging stations in ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
workboat.com

Mississippi River overnight cruise vessel passes sea trials

A new Mississippi River overnight riverboat passed sea trials late last week and is on its way to New Orleans to begin its inaugural season, American Cruise Lines announced yesterday. Guilford, Conn.-based ACL has accepted delivery of the American Symphony from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. American Symphony is the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
delawaretoday.com

These Coastal Delaware Homes Boast Stunning Details

Photo by Lean Powell/Atlantic Exposure. With upscale architectural elements, abundant amenities and comfortable quarters for guests, these homes in coastal Sussex County are year-round getaways. Green Energy. $869,000. Address: 11 Ennis Lane, Rehoboth Beach. Bedrooms, Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Square Footage: 2,700 Lot Size: 0.36 acres. Yearn for a...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
TheDailyBeast

Storm Traps 200 People on New Mexico Mountain Peak for SEVEN Hours

Lightning struck a power line Sunday night, knocking out power to tram cars and stranding more than 200 people at the top of the Sandia Mountains in New Mexico for over seven hours. “It’s terrifying to feel like your options of getting down are so minimal,” passenger Roxanne Scheuer, told KRQE. She said as soon as her tram made it to the peak, tram workers began yelling at everyone to get inside to avoid the lightning. The power outage prevented any tram cars from going up or down. After four hours, shuttle buses were able to take some people back to the Albuquerque. But Scheuer said she wasn’t able to make it down until the trams started working again after seven hours. The 45-minute ride back down was frightening, too. “Every time a lightning struck, and you heard it, people would get scared and gasp or feel terrified like what’s next,” Scheuer said. The tram company did not offer refunds at the end of the harrowing ordeal.Read it at KRQE
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy